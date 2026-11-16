US/Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today, November 16

US military build-up: A third US aircraft carrier has entered the Middle East.

Possible fresh strikes on Iran: Washington and Israel are reportedly considering attacks on Iranian economic infrastructure.

Iran threatens retaliation: Tehran says it will not wait for a US attack before responding.

Bahrain on alert: Iran claims a drone attack on a US radar facility as Bahrain reports intercepting aerial attacks.

Missiles intercepted near Riyadh: Saudi-led forces say they destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards the capital.

Shipping concerns: Iran claims tankers were hit by sea mines near Hormuz, while UKMTO reports an armed skiff approaching a vessel off Yemen.

Gaza aid appeal: Australia, Britain, Canada and Italy urge Israel to allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza.