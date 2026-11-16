US/Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today, November 16

US military build-up, Iran's warnings and regional security concerns keep tensions high
UAE residents are following fresh developments in the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict on Monday as Washington reinforces its military presence in the Middle East and Tehran warns of further retaliation.
A third US aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has entered the region as Washington and Israel reportedly consider fresh strikes targeting Iran's economic infrastructure. Tehran has warned it will not wait for a US attack before responding.
Meanwhile, Iran has claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting a US radar facility in Bahrain, where authorities say air defences intercepted Iranian attacks. The US Embassy has issued a security advisory, while the UAE has condemned the reported attack.
The Saudi-led coalition has also reported intercepting two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh. Maritime security concerns are mounting near the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Yemen.
For UAE residents and travellers, regional tensions continue to affect aviation, with Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia reporting cancellations and schedule changes, particularly on Saudi routes.
Live updates: Follow the latest security developments, official statements, maritime warnings and UAE flight updates as regional tensions escalate.
US military build-up: A third US aircraft carrier has entered the Middle East.
Possible fresh strikes on Iran: Washington and Israel are reportedly considering attacks on Iranian economic infrastructure.
Iran threatens retaliation: Tehran says it will not wait for a US attack before responding.
Bahrain on alert: Iran claims a drone attack on a US radar facility as Bahrain reports intercepting aerial attacks.
Missiles intercepted near Riyadh: Saudi-led forces say they destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards the capital.
Shipping concerns: Iran claims tankers were hit by sea mines near Hormuz, while UKMTO reports an armed skiff approaching a vessel off Yemen.
Gaza aid appeal: Australia, Britain, Canada and Italy urge Israel to allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza.
UAE flight disruption: Selected Saudi routes continue to face cancellations and schedule changes.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group entered the US Central Command area on Sunday, joining the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.
The deployment strengthens the US naval presence in the region as Washington enforces a blockade of Iranian ports, ABC News reported, citing a US official. The three carrier strike groups are part of a larger US naval deployment involving more than 20 Navy vessels tasked with supporting the blockade, the report said.
The US and Israel are reportedly considering fresh strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure and economic assets, The New York Times reported, amid stalled negotiations and fears of further regional escalation.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned Tehran would not wait for a US attack before retaliating. He also said Iran would deny IAEA inspectors access to damaged nuclear facilities until its conditions were met and the war permanently ended.
Separately, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation chief Mohammad Eslami said the country was developing its first domestically built nuclear fusion reactor, using tokamak technology, without giving a timeline.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also invoked Roman general Pompey in response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks on military power and international law. In a post on X, Araghchi warned that those who ignore history risk repeating it.
The US Embassy in Bahrain has urged American citizens to remain vigilant amid potential threats from Iran and the Houthis, warning of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures.
The advisory follows an incident on Sunday, when Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed six drones targeted a US radar facility at Bahrain's Riffa Air Base. Bahrain said its air defences intercepted Iranian attacks. The reported damage has not been independently verified.
The UAE condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and security, and reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom.
Saudi air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis towards Riyadh on Sunday, along with drones in the eastern region and Medina, according to the Saudi-led coalition.
The interceptions come amid a recent increase in Houthi attacks on Saudi targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, military sites and the capital's financial district.
Separately, the Houthis released around 600 detainees. A Houthi official described it as the largest unilateral release of detainees in Yemen's 12-year civil war.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed two oil tankers were struck by sea mines near the Strait of Hormuz, describing the incidents as retaliation for the US blockade. The claims have not been independently verified.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker reported being approached by a suspected mothership and a skiff carrying four armed individuals about 430 nautical miles east of Socotra, Yemen.
UKMTO advised vessels to exercise caution while authorities investigate.
Australia, Britain, Canada and Italy have urged Israel to allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza as heavy rain worsens conditions.
The four countries said 150,000 tents and other essential supplies were waiting at the border. They called for immediate access as winter conditions add to the humanitarian crisis.
UAE travellers face further flight disruption on Monday, November 16, with selected Saudi routes among those affected by cancellations and schedule changes.
Etihad Airways has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights to Dammam and Riyadh through November 19, while selected services to Jeddah have resumed. Emirates has reported changes to selected Saudi flights. flydubai and Air Arabia continue to operate selected services to Saudi destinations, while other routes remain affected.
Iranian airlines remain suspended from operating to and from the UAE.
Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
US military movements, Iran's response and developments in Bahrain remain key indicators of further regional escalation. Maritime security and flight operations also require close monitoring.
UAE residents should follow official announcements and check airline updates before travelling, as security advisories and flight schedules may change at short notice.