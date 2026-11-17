UAE condemns Bahrain attack as Indian sailor goes missing and Trump warns Iran
Dubai: The UAE has condemned a renewed Iranian attack on Bahrain, where air defences intercepted incoming drones on Tuesday, and US forces denied Tehran’s claim that an American radar system had been hit.
The latest confrontation comes as an Indian seafarer remains missing following a second attack on a tanker near Oman. At the same time, US President Donald Trump has threatened severe consequences over reports of a possible Iranian plot targeting Washington.
Diplomatic efforts are continuing through Oman and Qatar, although neither has announced a breakthrough. Fresh maritime security incidents have also raised concerns about commercial shipping in the region.
Meanwhile, UAE airlines continue to adjust selected regional services, particularly flights to Saudi Arabia.
Here are eight developments UAE residents need to know on Tuesday evening, November 17.
The UAE on Tuesday strongly condemned a renewed Iranian attack on Bahrain, describing it as a violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Bahrain and its support for measures to safeguard the kingdom’s security.
Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed airborne threats before they reached their targets.
It reaffirmed the country’s right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in coordination with GCC allies and international partners, and called for UN Security Council action.
Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its drones had struck a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected the claim, saying multiple Iranian attack drones were intercepted without damage to American equipment or injuries to US personnel.
Bahrain had issued public safety alerts earlier in the day before announcing that the immediate threat had passed.
An Indian seafarer is missing after a second attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker Tara Gas near the Strait of Hormuz, according to India’s shipping minister.
The vessel was initially attacked on Monday, November 16, about seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, leaving it disabled and causing an engine-room fire.
Indian authorities initially reported that all 25 crew members, including 24 Indian nationals, were safe.
However, a second strike forced the crew to abandon the tanker.
India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Tuesday that 24 crew members had been accounted for, while efforts continued to locate the missing Indian sailor.
Authorities are working with the ship’s management company and regional rescue teams.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday that it would face unprecedented consequences if it attacked Washington.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Manila, Trump said US authorities were taking the reported threat seriously.
His remarks followed a CNN report that US intelligence had identified possible Iranian plans involving a radiological dirty bomb or chemical weapon targeting senior Trump administration officials in Washington.
The report cited seven US officials, but said American authorities were still assessing whether Iran had the capability or intention to carry out such an attack.
The US government has not publicly confirmed the intelligence assessment.
Iran rejected the allegations.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the report as baseless and accused Washington of using the claims to justify further military action.
Separately, IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi warned that any new US or Israeli attack on Iran would face a severe response.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat on Tuesday to discuss regional security and efforts to reduce tensions.
Albusaidi described the meeting as constructive and said both sides had discussed diplomatic attempts to address regional challenges.
The ministers reaffirmed the significance of continued dialogue and consultation.
Qatar also urged restraint following the latest Iranian attack on Bahrain.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari warned that further escalation could undermine efforts to reach an agreement ending the war.
US Vice President JD Vance has said President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to become an open-ended war.
Speaking in a Fox News interview, Vance said the administration intended to achieve its objectives without becoming involved in a prolonged military campaign.
His remarks came as the US deployed a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt has joined the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington in the region.
The additional deployment strengthens Washington’s military presence as the US maintains its naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Vance’s comments did not establish a timetable for ending the conflict.
Armed men attempted to board a cargo vessel off Yemen on Tuesday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO).
The incident occurred about 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla.
UKMTO said a small skiff carrying weapons and ladders approached the vessel, and unauthorised personnel attempted to board.
An armed security team aboard the cargo ship fired a warning shot, prompting the skiff to change course and return to a larger vessel.
UKMTO has confirmed a separate incident in which an unidentified projectile in the Arabian Gulf struck a tanker.
Although the verified report was issued on November 17, the incident occurred on November 13.
The vessel was travelling east towards the Strait of Hormuz when it was struck.
All crew members were reported safe and accounted for, but the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown.
Iran has also warned commercial ships against using what it describes as unauthorised US-designated routes through the strait.
UAE airlines continue adjusting regional services, with Saudi Arabia among the most affected destinations.
Etihad has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam through November 19, while selected Jeddah services are operating.
flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations on selected Saudi routes, including Riyadh and Abha. Emirates continues operating some Saudi services, although flight-status information for Riyadh and Dammam was unavailable in the latest report.
Iranian-operated flights to the UAE remain suspended. Dubai-Tel Aviv services are also affected, while Etihad continues Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv flights.
Passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling.
For details on cancellations, delays, and resumption dates, read the full UAE flight-status update for November 17.