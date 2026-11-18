ADNOC ship attacked: ADNOC Logistics and Services said one crew member is missing after a ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening. All other crew were evacuated and eleven were injured. Search and rescue continues. The company urged the public to rely only on official sources. Iran has claimed a series of attacks on ships in and around the strait, often blaming operators for hitting sea mines.

Flights: Etihad is cancelling all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam through Thursday, November 19. Check your carrier before travelling to Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait or Israel.

Fuel and prices: UAE petrol prices are adjusted monthly, not daily, so oil swings take time to reach the pump. At 10:35am Singapore time on Wednesday Nov. 18, Brent stood at at $92.61 and WTI at $85.06, both lower.