Fuel prices steady despite Gulf conflict; travel cautions advised
Iran-linked attacks hit Bahrain, Kuwait and a UAE-owned ship overnight.
The US struck back at Qeshm Island, and no breakthrough in diplomacy has been confirmed.
The key unresolved issues remain the US naval blockade, Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions and the nuclear programme.
ADNOC ship attacked: ADNOC Logistics and Services said one crew member is missing after a ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening. All other crew were evacuated and eleven were injured. Search and rescue continues. The company urged the public to rely only on official sources. Iran has claimed a series of attacks on ships in and around the strait, often blaming operators for hitting sea mines.
Flights: Etihad is cancelling all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam through Thursday, November 19. Check your carrier before travelling to Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait or Israel.
Fuel and prices: UAE petrol prices are adjusted monthly, not daily, so oil swings take time to reach the pump. At 10:35am Singapore time on Wednesday Nov. 18, Brent stood at at $92.61 and WTI at $85.06, both lower.
Safety guidance: Regional developments didn’t establish a general threat to UAE residents, but made travel planning, coastal precautions and fuel-cost awareness prudent. The UAE foreign ministry keeps a travel ban on Iran for UAE nationals.
Bahrain’s air defences have intercepted Iranian attacks at least three times in the past week, after a lull since early September.
Bahrain reported fresh intercepts on Tuesday and early Wednesday, after the Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted a US radar system in the kingdom.
Bahrain also warned of an unspecified threat and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe location.
The pattern of repeated alerts is clear.
A US military official said American jets struck an IRGC missile site on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday.
The official called it "self-defence" after the Guards targeted a US radar at Bahrain’s Isa Air Base.
The exchange comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end a war that began on February 28.
Iran’s army said drones targeted Patriot air defence systems and launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
It was the second such attack in two days. Kuwait condemned a “dangerous escalation.”
The US hasn’t confirmed Tehran’s claims.
The coalition said it destroyed 60 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada, including ballistic missile storage tunnels and drone facilities.
It also said it intercepted a Houthi cruise missile launched toward the Riyadh area. Fighting resumed in July after a calm that had lasted since April 2022.
Two explosive-laden drones attacked Iranian Kurdish opposition bases in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, security sources told Reuters.
Iran has repeatedly struck these groups’ bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, accusing them of carrying out attacks in Iran. The sources didn’t say who launched these drones.
The New York Times reported that Iran’s dams and water-transfer projects may have been built partly to support underground missile bases, citing seven experts.
One researcher’s team has tracked at least 533 dams. The link is unproven.
Researchers stress the evidence is circumstantial, many dams serve civilian needs. Iran's Parliament Speaker and leader negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf commented that any dam, port or power plant near a US or Israeli base could also be considered "dual-use", adding that Iran would apply the logic “consistently and even-handedly”.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt joined the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington in enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports, which began in April.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted Iran’s economy could contract 25% over the coming year.
A new task force, "Iron Gate", targets Iran’s land and Caspian routes.
Rubio condemned the attacks in a call with Bahrain’s foreign minister and reaffirmed US commitment to Bahrain’s security and that of “all our Gulf partners.”
Bahrain’s foreign minister has called for UN Security Council action. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry called for an urgent halt to Iranian attacks on regional countries.
Whether the US and Israel move on Iranian economic and energy infrastructure.
Pakistan says it is awaiting Washington’s response to Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Whether UAE carriers extend flight cancellations beyond Nov. 19.
Any update on the missing ADNOC crew member.