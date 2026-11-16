GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US, Israel draw up plans for possible strikes on Iran’s economic infrastructure

Military deadlock prompts US-Israel plans for economic strikes on Iran

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A US sailor signals an F-35C Lightning II.
A US sailor signals an F-35C Lightning II.
Photo | @CENTCOM

The US and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed strikes against Iran that would likely target energy infrastructure and other facilities vital to its economy, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations.

The report said the planning comes amid a months-long military "deadlock" and limited progress toward a lasting agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

It remains unclear whether another US or Israeli attack would force Iran to make concessions.

US and Israeli officials would also have to weigh the risk of Iranian missile and drone retaliation across the Middle East, particularly because air-defense interceptor stocks have reportedly been depleted.

The reported targets would broaden the conflict beyond Iran’s military and nuclear facilities to economic assets, including energy infrastructure.

Earlier reporting by the Times said the proposed target list included energy sites, nuclear facilities and Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.

The reportedly plans follow months of US economic pressure on Iran, including a naval blockade of ports, sanctions that disrupted air transport, and efforts to restrict trade through land routes and the Caspian Sea.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The USS Theodore Roosevelt from the bay doors of a V-22 Osprey after taking off during a Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise in waters south of the Hawaiian Islands, U.S., July 13, 2026.

3rd US carrier enters Mid-East as Iran blockade expands

1h ago2m read
Bahrain issues safety alerts as Iran claims drone attack on US radar system

Gulf tensions escalate: Key updates for UAE residents

5m read
The comfort of doing absolutely nothing together

The comfort of doing absolutely nothing together

3m read
Palestinian women and children watch the Palestine Strongman Championship from among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City.

Gaza genocide continues despite truce: UN experts

2m read