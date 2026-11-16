Military deadlock prompts US-Israel plans for economic strikes on Iran
The US and Israel have drawn up plans for renewed strikes against Iran that would likely target energy infrastructure and other facilities vital to its economy, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing US officials and others briefed on the deliberations.
The report said the planning comes amid a months-long military "deadlock" and limited progress toward a lasting agreement between Washington and Tehran.
It remains unclear whether another US or Israeli attack would force Iran to make concessions.
US and Israeli officials would also have to weigh the risk of Iranian missile and drone retaliation across the Middle East, particularly because air-defense interceptor stocks have reportedly been depleted.
The reported targets would broaden the conflict beyond Iran’s military and nuclear facilities to economic assets, including energy infrastructure.
Earlier reporting by the Times said the proposed target list included energy sites, nuclear facilities and Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.
The reportedly plans follow months of US economic pressure on Iran, including a naval blockade of ports, sanctions that disrupted air transport, and efforts to restrict trade through land routes and the Caspian Sea.