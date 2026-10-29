Pressure mounts on Iran as US, Israel prepare week-long strikes

Dubai: The United States and Israel are preparing for a possible week-long bombing campaign against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections, targeting the country’s leadership, nuclear facilities, energy installations and critical infrastructure, even as Gulf countries intensify diplomatic efforts to prevent another major escalation.

While the UAE has called for restraint and political solutions, Saudi Arabia has reportedly urged Washington to give negotiations more time as Qatar leads a last-ditch push for an agreement between Tehran and the Trump administration.

Speaking on October 20, Netanyahu said completing the campaign meant bringing down Iran’s leadership, describing regime change as Israel’s primary objective. He said he had discussed the issue with Trump, although there has been no confirmation that Washington has agreed to pursue that goal.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has reportedly urged Trump not to rush into another military campaign and to allow regional mediators more time to secure an agreement.

Oman has also stepped up calls for a diplomatic solution, with Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi proposing a non-aggression pact involving the six GCC countries, Iran and Iraq. Speaking in Britain on Monday, he warned that excluding Tehran from regional security arrangements would undermine stability and said the foundations for a US-Iran nuclear agreement remained in place if both sides returned to negotiations.

Citing a senior US official and an Iranian official, the newspaper said Vance sent a letter last week through Qatari mediators to General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and former commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

“We need to finish the job — either through a deal or another way — we will find out if negotiations can succeed,” Trump told Axios.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.