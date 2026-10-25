US-Iran showdown: 7 warning signs Washington fears a wider conflict

US intelligence warnings, troop cuts and strike options fuel fears as Iran offers talks
Dubai: The United States is preparing for possible renewed military action against Iran as intelligence warnings of advanced Iranian attack plots, troop reductions and fresh naval preparations raise fears of another regional escalation.
American sailors are loading munitions and readying aircraft aboard warships, including those in the USS George Washington aircraft carrier strike group, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The preparations come as US intelligence warns that Iranian plots targeting Americans have reached advanced stages, according to reports by Axios, CNN and NBC News. President Donald Trump has also openly raised the possibility of another military operation against Tehran.
Washington has also reduced its diplomatic and military presence across parts of the Middle East, while Israel has reportedly pressed for faster action against Iran.
Yet a diplomatic opening remains. Iran says it is willing to resume negotiations under a Pakistan-brokered agreement, provided Washington lifts its naval blockade.
Here are seven warning signs pointing to the risk of a wider confrontation.
An October 23 intelligence memorandum to Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iran had substantially intensified efforts to target American personnel in the Middle East and elsewhere.
According to Axios, which first reported the document, US intelligence assessed that Iranian plots to carry out lethal attacks against American citizens had reached advanced stages.
NBC News subsequently reported that a US official confirmed the memorandum’s authenticity.
The warning did not identify specific targets, attack methods or countries outside the Middle East where the alleged plots were developing.
The assessment suggests Washington is concerned not only about conventional military retaliation but also possible attacks against Americans beyond active conflict zones.
However, the reported intelligence does not establish that an attack is imminent.
The United States has been quietly reducing its military presence at bases across the Middle East, NBC News reported, alongside adjustments to diplomatic staffing.
The moves resemble precautionary withdrawals undertaken before the US-Israel war against Iran began in February.
Washington has ordered non-emergency diplomatic personnel and family members to leave Saudi Arabia following escalating attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces.
The State Department has also confirmed temporary staffing reductions at embassies in the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon.
Unlike Saudi Arabia, those missions remain under restricted operations rather than a new ordered-departure designation.
Reducing personnel can limit American exposure to possible attacks, although such precautions do not necessarily indicate that new military strikes have been authorised.
President Donald Trump has again raised the possibility of attacking Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington.
Speaking on Friday, Trump referred to another operation resembling the US military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury.
“We may do another little Epic Fury. Or they’ll agree,” Trump said.
His remarks followed reports that senior American military commanders had presented options for renewed strikes against Iranian facilities.
Trump has not publicly announced a decision to launch another operation.
Nevertheless, his comments suggest military pressure remains central to Washington’s approach as efforts to negotiate a broader agreement remain stalled.
US naval forces are preparing for possible renewed strikes against Iran, with sailors loading munitions and readying aircraft aboard American warships, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
The preparations reportedly include the USS George Washington aircraft carrier strike group.
Meanwhile, NBC News reported that American military officials had presented options involving strikes against entrances and tunnels at deeply buried Iranian nuclear facilities, including Pickaxe Mountain.
Other possible targets include Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iranian oil exports, and Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
Both islands have considerable strategic importance. Kharg is central to Iran’s crude exports, while Qeshm lies near one of the world’s busiest energy shipping routes.
Strikes against such locations could disrupt oil supplies and commercial shipping, with consequences extending across the Gulf and international energy markets.
The reported preparations indicate military readiness, but they do not establish that Washington has decided to attack.
Israel has reportedly urged the United States to accelerate plans for renewed military action against Iran.
CNN reported that Israeli officials had pressed Washington for earlier strikes, but their efforts had so far been unsuccessful.
The reported discussions suggest differences over the timing of another operation.
While Israel has sought faster action, Washington continues to consider military options alongside diplomatic efforts.
Any renewed US-Israeli campaign could also raise the possibility of Iranian retaliation against regional military installations, shipping routes and other strategic facilities.
For now, there is no confirmation that Washington has agreed to Israel’s preferred timetable.
The growing confrontation comes as Iran-backed Houthi forces intensify attacks against Saudi Arabia, creating another potential flashpoint.
The attacks prompted Washington to order non-emergency diplomatic personnel and family members to leave the kingdom.
The State Department has warned that the hostilities could rapidly spread beyond the immediate area.
Repeated attacks have heightened concerns about the vulnerability of airports, energy installations and other civilian infrastructure.
For Gulf countries, the danger is that renewed US-Iran fighting could overlap with the Houthi campaign, placing additional pressure on regional air defences and critical infrastructure.
Commercial shipping could also face renewed disruption if hostilities expand around the Strait of Hormuz or other important maritime routes.
Iran’s judiciary announced Saturday that its chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, had held a rare meeting with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
According to AFP, they discussed public rights, corruption and efforts to seek compensation for damage attributed to US-Israeli military operations.
Mojtaba, who succeeded his father after the elder leader was killed in February’s opening strikes, has yet to make a public appearance since assuming power.
No video of the meeting was released, and its timing and location were not disclosed.
Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was also reported to have met the supreme leader earlier in the week to discuss developments in the war.
The meetings indicate consultations within Iran’s leadership, although no direct connection to the latest American military preparations has been established.
Despite the military preparations, Iran says it remains open to negotiations under a Pakistan-brokered interim agreement reached in June.
Iran’s ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said Saturday that Tehran had conveyed its willingness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, he accused Trump of rejecting the proposal and prolonging the diplomatic deadlock, the Associated Press reported.
Pakistan and Qatar helped broker the June agreement, which sought to restore shipping through the strait, lift the American blockade and begin negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.
Moghadam also said Tehran would examine a defence agreement involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey before deciding whether to support it.
The agreement, signed following renewed Houthi attacks, has been described by its members as defensive and not directed against Iran.
The diplomatic signals offer a possible alternative to renewed fighting, even as Washington strengthens military readiness.
The central question is whether the United States and Iran can bridge their differences over the naval blockade and the Strait of Hormuz before another military confrontation unfolds.