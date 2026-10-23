US President Donald Trump has hinted going "a little bit further" in a potential re-escalation of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, with a single stated aim — preventing the regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran's response: a vow of overwhelming retaliation involving the wider region.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Iowa on Thursday, Trump said: “This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents. The Iran war — and we’ve knocked the hell out of them, and we may do it a little bit further.”

The US leader doubled down on the current impasse, stating the US was not negotiating with Iran and suggested action could come: “No, I think we’re not negotiating with – we are going to have something one way or the other. It’ll happen fairly soon.”

He stressed: “We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.” Trump did not specify a target, timetable, or the scale of any additional operation.