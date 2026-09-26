Iran proposes deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz in 7 days if US meets conditions

Iran offers seven-day plan to ease Hormuz crisis if Washington meets demands
Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume talks on its nuclear programme within seven days if the United States lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observes a ceasefire that includes Lebanon.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi detailed the proposal to reporters outside the UN Security Council on Friday, saying it would also restart stalled talks with the US on Iran's nuclear programme.
"The seven-day timeline will start as soon as the United States accepts this plan," he said.
Araghchi said initial steps would take four to five days to complete, with the strait reopening on the sixth day.
"And on day seven, the talks with the US will be started for the final deal on mutually agreed subjects," he said, referring to Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran's disruption of the strait — through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passed before the war — has emerged as its main point of leverage.
The effects have been felt far beyond the Middle East and have posed political challenges for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party ahead of November's midterm congressional elections.
The White House said only that US officials are having positive and constructive conversations with mediators over the Iran war. In response to questions, it said the US is facilitating significant oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.
There was no immediate comment on the proposal from Gulf Arab nations. However, a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, told The Associated Press that Saudi Arabia was sceptical of the latest push for a deal.
The proposal, conveyed to the US by Qatar, strongly resembles an interim deal reached in June but with an accelerated timetable.
The earlier agreement called for a 60-day interim period but quickly collapsed as Iran resumed attacks on shipping in the strait.