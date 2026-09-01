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US-Iran war: Hormuz oil flows rebound to two-thirds as Trump warns of more strikes on Tehran

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns after months of friction with Pete Hegseth

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-iranStrait of Hormuz
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US-Iran war: Hormuz oil flows rebound to two-thirds as Trump warns of more strikes on Tehran
Direct hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed this week after a month-long lull, with US forces striking two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz and Iran answering with ballistic missiles aimed at American positions in Jordan. President Donald Trump has vowed to hit Iran "hard" while describing the renewed US strikes as "very limited," dismissing questions about nuclear escalation and calling Iran a "failed nation" already defeated militarily. The flare-up comes six months into a war that has left the two sides at an impasse, with the strait closed by Iran and Iranian ports under a US naval counter-blockade, even as oil flows through Hormuz claw back toward two-thirds of pre-war levels. In Washington, the crisis lands amid fresh turmoil at the Pentagon, where Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has resigned after months of friction with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Follow all the latest developments here:

Highlights

Hormuz slipping from Iran’s grip? Oil flows rebound to two-thirds of pre-war levels: report

Iran’s most potent wartime lever may be weakening. Bloomberg reported, citing Goldman Sachs, that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to roughly two-thirds of their pre-war level. That is a significant reversal from the collapse in traffic earlier in the conflict, when Tehran’s threats, attacks and minelaying activity turned the waterway into the centre of the global energy shock.

Reuters reported on Aug. 31 that shipments through Hormuz have recovered to around 15 million to 16 million barrels per day, though they remain below pre-war volumes. The recovery has come despite continuing military risk and renewed exchanges of fire between Washington and Tehran.

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US Army Secretary Driscoll quits after reported Hegseth rift

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, ending an 18-month tenure after months of reported friction with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The White House confirmed the departure Monday but gave no reason, and it was initially unclear whether Trump had accepted the resignation. Driscoll, an Iraq war veteran and longtime friend of Vice President JD Vance, had served as the Army’s civilian chief since February 2025.

The departure comes as the Pentagon confronts a fresh US-Iran military flare-up, adding to leadership churn during a sensitive period for the force.

Multiple reports said tensions centered on control of Army policy, the modernisation agenda and Hegseth’s removal of senior officers. Hegseth reportedly pushed to remove advisers and reshape promotion decisions, moves Driscoll at times resisted.

His exit follows other high-profile Pentagon departures under Hegseth, intensifying scrutiny of civilian oversight and institutional stability within the US military. A successor has not been announced.

Trump: US strikes against Iran 'very limited'

President Donald Trump said the resumed US strikes against Iran were “very limited,” while leaving open the possibility of further military action after a renewed exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran.

Trump called Iran a “failed nation” and said its military capabilities had been severely weakened. But he signalled that the US could strike again if it judged Iran to be threatening regional security or shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t smack them,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump rules out nuclear weapons against 'defeated' Iran

Speaking amid tensions from Iranian missile strikes on US air assets in Jordan, US President Donald Trump snapped at the question about nuking Iran and emphasised that conventional forces have already crushed Iran militarily.

He repeated: "They're totally defeated militarily — so I defeat them and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them? What a stupid question." As Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps prepares intensified strikes and officials warn of major responses, Trump vowed a strong conventional reply while noting minimal US munitions use so far.

Trump vows to ‘hit Iran hard’ after Tehran retaliates for US Larak strike

President Donald Trump has vowed a forceful US response after Iran launched ballistic missiles at American military positions in Jordan, reigniting direct hostilities with Tehran following a month-long lull and raising fresh fears of a wider regional escalation.

The Iranian attack came hours after US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, on Sunday. The US Central Command said the launchers were being prepared by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the strategic waterway.

First US-Iran exchange of fire in weeks

US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to hit Iran "hard" after the two foes traded fire for the first time in weeks, as his Treasury secretary vowed to keep up a pressure campaign aimed at hobbling Tehran's economy.

After six months of war, the foes remain at an impasse, with Iran keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed and the US persisting with a naval counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

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