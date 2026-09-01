US-Iran war: Hormuz oil flows rebound to two-thirds as Trump warns of more strikes on Tehran

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, ending an 18-month tenure after months of reported friction with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The White House confirmed the departure Monday but gave no reason, and it was initially unclear whether Trump had accepted the resignation. Driscoll, an Iraq war veteran and longtime friend of Vice President JD Vance, had served as the Army’s civilian chief since February 2025.

The departure comes as the Pentagon confronts a fresh US-Iran military flare-up, adding to leadership churn during a sensitive period for the force.

Multiple reports said tensions centered on control of Army policy, the modernisation agenda and Hegseth’s removal of senior officers. Hegseth reportedly pushed to remove advisers and reshape promotion decisions, moves Driscoll at times resisted.

His exit follows other high-profile Pentagon departures under Hegseth, intensifying scrutiny of civilian oversight and institutional stability within the US military. A successor has not been announced.