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Middle East war: Tanker hit in Hormuz as Qatar pushes for diplomacy

Qatar’s prime minister heads to Tehran for talks aimed at easing regional tensions

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas
Vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas
AFP
Another tense day is unfolding in the Middle East after a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab, Oman. The strike caused a fire, which was extinguished, while all crew were reported safe. Authorities are investigating and there has been no confirmed attribution for the attack. The incident comes as Qatar’s prime minister heads to Tehran for talks aimed at easing regional tensions and reviving diplomacy between Iran and the United States. Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are still working on an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz, with no final deal yet reached. For the most recent developments, read on:

An "unknown projectile" struck a tanker in Hormuz

An "unknown projectile" struck a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz this week, causing a fire that has since been put out, a British maritime agency said early on Thursday.

To read the full report, click here.

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