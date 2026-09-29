US-Iran war: Talks continue, oil falls — what UAE residents need to know tonight

Trump denies offering concessions as Iran pushes Hormuz plan, flight disruption persists
The US-Iran war remains caught between diplomacy and confrontation, with President Donald Trump denying that Washington has offered Tehran concessions even as mediators continue efforts to end seven months of fighting.
Iran says it remains ready for negotiations and is awaiting a US response to proposals aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, oil prices fell on Tuesday as crude exports from the Middle East showed signs of recovery.
For UAE residents, the main developments this Tuesday afternoon and evening are the continuing diplomatic push, uncertainty over Hormuz, easing oil prices and continuing changes to regional and international flight schedules.
Here is what you need to know on September 29.
Trump has rejected reports that Washington offered Iran sanctions relief or the release of frozen funds in return for concessions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
“This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING,” Trump said in a social media post.
The comments follow Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposed seven-day plan, which envisaged a pause in regional fighting, the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports and sanctions relief before reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite rejecting the proposal, Trump has indicated that he expects negotiations to continue.
US and Iranian officials spoke separately with mediators on Monday in another attempt to find a path towards ending the war.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who remained in New York following the UN General Assembly, said Tehran was waiting for Washington’s response to its proposals.
Further negotiations are expected to focus on an amended version of Iran’s seven-day plan.
Iran says reopening Hormuz remains conditional on meeting its demands and insists diplomacy is the only way to resolve the conflict.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also said Tehran is prepared to discuss its nuclear programme and other issues but will not accept what he described as coercion.
Significant differences therefore remain, despite both sides keeping diplomatic channels open.
Saudi Arabia and the United States have stressed the importance of maritime security as fighting in Yemen and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten regional trade.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed developments in Yemen as well as security and freedom of navigation through Hormuz and Bab Al Mandab during talks in Washington.
Saudi Arabia has called for unrestricted navigation through international waterways and for conditions in the Strait of Hormuz to return to those that existed before the war began on February 28.
The talks come amid continuing concern over Houthi attacks and their impact on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea shipping.
Washington is also increasing financial pressure on Iran’s regional networks.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Washington and urged Beirut to take steps to disrupt Iranian and Hezbollah financial networks.
Bessent also pressed Lebanon to advance reforms to restore confidence in its banking system.
The move adds a financial dimension to US efforts to restrict Iran’s influence across the region while diplomatic efforts continue over the wider conflict.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors focused on signs that more crude is leaving the Middle East despite ongoing disruption from the war.
Brent crude fell nearly 2 per cent to around $103.32 a barrel during afternoon trading, while US West Texas Intermediate fell to around $90.65.
Saudi Arabia has resumed oil loadings from its Red Sea port of Yanbu after restarting the East-West Pipeline.
Preliminary data also showed crude exports from major Middle Eastern producers rising to around 12.8 million barrels per day in September, their highest level since February.
However, some of the increase still depends on more costly shipping workarounds, while uncertainty around Hormuz keeps oil prices elevated.
Iraqi Airways is preparing to restart flights to Iran in October after Iraq secured a special exemption from US sanctions.
Iraq suspended flights to and from Iran last week after Washington restricted services involving Iranian airlines.
The exemption will initially allow Iraqi Airways to operate services between Iran and the Shiite holy city of Najaf once it completes regulatory and technical requirements.
The arrangement is expected to run for one month initially.
UAE travellers continue to face select delays and cancellations as regional tensions keep airline schedules fluid.
The latest Gulf News flight tracker shows individual Emirates, flydubai and other services affected, while airlines continue to advise passengers to confirm their flight status before travelling to the airport.
Air Canada has extended the suspension of its Dubai services until the end of March 2027, citing the situation in the Middle East.
The wider UAE aviation network continues to operate, and not every delay or cancellation is related to the regional conflict.
Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status.
The immediate focus remains on whether mediators can narrow the substantial differences between Washington and Tehran.
Iran is waiting for a US response to its latest proposals, but Trump’s insistence that he has offered Tehran no concessions underlines how far apart the two sides remain.
The Strait of Hormuz remains central to any settlement. A sustained increase in shipping through the waterway would ease pressure on global energy markets, while further disruption could quickly reverse Tuesday’s fall in oil prices.
For UAE travellers, airline schedules remain subject to change, making direct checks with carriers particularly important before departure.