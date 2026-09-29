Air Canada extends Dubai flight cancellations to March 2027
Several Emirates, flydubai, SpiceJet and other flights were delayed or cancelled, while airlines continued to advise passengers to check their individual flight status before heading to the airport.
Air Canada has also extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai until the end of March 2027, citing the situation in the Middle East.
The disruption comes as international airlines continue to reassess their UAE operations. At the same time, several carriers have announced plans to resume Dubai services in October and November, although schedules remain subject to the security situation.
Jet fuel prices, meanwhile, eased last week. The global average jet fuel price fell 4.9 per cent week-on-week to $185.43 a barrel, according to IATA, as oil prices pulled back from recent highs amid easing supply concerns and the restoration of key Middle East export infrastructure.
US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's offer of a seven-day truce on Monday but said he expected talks to continue, as mediators met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoys in New York over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear concerns.
Tehran denied showing nuclear “flexibility” and said a blast-like sound near Qeshm Island was likely warning shots at vessels. It also denied that flights to Najaf had resumed.
Saudi Arabia and the US reiterated the importance of security around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab amid rising Houthi attacks. The UAE President also received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The continued uncertainty is keeping pressure on regional aviation schedules, with airlines and airports warning passengers that timings can change at short notice.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Some flights departing from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport faced delays on Tuesday morning.
Airlines are advising passengers to check departure times before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to changes linked to the evolving regional situation.
Dubai International Airport
Multiple departures from DXB were delayed, including services operated by Emirates, flydubai, Turkish Airlines and Kam Air.
Cancellations:
SpiceJet SG052 — Dubai to Pune
flydubai FZ815 — Dubai to Abha
flydubai FZ209 — Dubai to Erbil
Delays:
Emirates EK775 — Dubai to Durban
Emirates EK778 — Dubai to Cape Town
SpiceJet SG5106 — Dubai to New Delhi
SpiceJet SG5156 — Dubai to Amritsar
SpiceJet SG5112 — Dubai to New Delhi
Zayed International Airport
An Air Arabia Abu Dhabi service, 3L781 to Almaty, was listed among the affected flights.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Emirates
Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as usual.
Some early morning flights faced minor delays.
Passengers are advised to check Emirates' official channels before travelling.
Etihad Airways
No major delays or cancellations were reported by the airline.
Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as scheduled.
Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information before travelling.
flydubai
No major delays or cancellations were reported in the airline's general operational update.
Passengers departing Dubai are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure.
Travellers should complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Air Arabia
The airline has reported a number of cancellations affecting Kuwait and Bahrain services.
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9121 — operational, but had not yet departed
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain — cancelled
G9101 — Sharjah to Bahrain — arrived late
G9103 and G9105 — Sharjah to Bahrain — scheduled
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — cancelled
3L022 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — listed in the schedule
Iranian airlines are also facing wider regional restrictions following US sanctions targeting companies dealing with Iranian carriers. The UAE has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.
Important travel update: These dates are scheduled suspension or resumption dates and remain subject to operational and security conditions. Travellers should check directly with their airline and the relevant airport before leaving for the airport.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Travel advice has eased in some countries, but governments continue to warn of possible disruption as regional security conditions remain fluid.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with Washington citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption.
Australia: Travellers are advised to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE because of the unpredictable regional security situation and potential airspace closures.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Saudi Arabia: The country's airspace remains open but is affected by the ongoing situation. Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports have urged passengers travelling to affected destinations to check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport.
A number of international carriers are planning to resume or expand UAE services over the coming months, although airlines continue to monitor the security situation.
Air Astana: Almaty and Astana flights to Dubai from October 1–2.
Philippine Airlines: Nonstop Manila-Dubai flights from October 2.
Wizz Air: Dubai services from October 24–25 and Abu Dhabi services around late October.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 Dubai services scheduled to resume on October 24.
Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich flights from October 25.
SWISS: Dubai-Zurich flights from October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart from November 1, and Cologne/Bonn from November 3.
British Airways: Dubai flights from November 3. Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Austrian Airlines: Dubai-Vienna flights from December 12.
Air France: Dubai services are not expected to resume until October 13. The airline has also reinstated Beirut services and plans to restart Riyadh flights on September 28. Air France said resumption of operations remains subject to an assessment of the rapidly evolving local security situation.
Air Canada has extended the suspension of its Dubai services considerably further, saying flights to and from Dubai International Airport will remain cancelled until the end of March 2027 because of the situation in the Middle East.
The extension comes as other international carriers are setting out phased return dates for UAE services, reflecting the differing assessments airlines are making of the regional operating environment.
Check your flight before leaving home, even if you have already received a confirmed booking.
Allow at least three hours before departure, or longer if your airline advises it.
flydubai passengers should allow four hours when departing Dubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Check the airline's official website or app and airport channels immediately before travelling.