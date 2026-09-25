The UAE also suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country from September 24 until further notice, according to the General Civil Aviation Authority. The GCAA said the decision followed a US ban affecting Iranian airlines' use of airports in various countries.

Iran has urged Washington to return to the memorandum of understanding reached earlier this year and has given the US four to five days to meet its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian officials.

Air Arabia: Cancellations include G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait, G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain and 3L020 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait. G9121 Sharjah-Kuwait was operational but had not departed at the time of the update. G9101 Sharjah-Bahrain had arrived, while G9103 and G9105 were scheduled to operate.

flydubai: No major delays or cancellations were reported in the information provided. The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.

Etihad Airways : EY647 to Bahrain and EY653 to Kuwait were slightly delayed, while EY551 to Riyadh also reported a delay. EY583 Abu Dhabi-Beirut was delayed because of a technical issue, with the return EY584 also affected. Etihad said other services were scheduled to operate normally.

Etihad said most services were scheduled to operate normally, although some flights were delayed, including services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Riyadh. Flight EY583 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut on September 24 was delayed because of a technical issue, with the return EY584 also affected.

Australia: Australia continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation. Its guidance specifically warns that airspace can close at short notice and flights can be delayed, cancelled or diverted.

For travellers with flights booked this weekend, the most useful approach is therefore simple: check before leaving home, allow extra time and keep monitoring the airline right up until departure.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.