Airlines continue to adjust schedules as travel advisories warn of possible disruption
Dubai: UAE travellers are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport on Friday, with multiple delays reported at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi amid renewed regional tensions.
Airlines are continuing to operate, but schedules remain subject to change, while the UAE has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines until further notice.
However, the picture for the weekend remains fluid, with travellers advised to allow extra time at airports and monitor airline updates closely. The disruption is not exclusively war-related, with airlines also reporting technical and operational delays.
Jet fuel costs are also adding pressure to the aviation industry. The global average jet fuel price rose 7.4 per cent week-on-week to $194.90 a barrel in the week ended September 18, according to the International Air Travel Association (IATA).
Iran has urged Washington to return to the memorandum of understanding reached earlier this year and has given the US four to five days to meet its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian officials.
The development keeps the strategic waterway at the centre of the wider conflict and creates another source of uncertainty for regional energy and aviation markets.
For UAE travellers, the immediate impact is continued uncertainty around flight schedules and possible airspace changes rather than a blanket suspension of UAE commercial aviation.
The UAE also suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country from September 24 until further notice, according to the General Civil Aviation Authority. The GCAA said the decision followed a US ban affecting Iranian airlines' use of airports in various countries.
What this means for travellers The situation remains fluid, with individual airlines and airports determining whether services continue. Passengers travelling on affected routes should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
Dubai International Airport (DXB)
Several flights departing DXB reported delays on Friday morning. The airport continues to handle international services, but passengers should check their individual flight status before travelling to the airport.
Among the delays reported were
SpiceJet SG5158 — Dubai to Jaipur
Belavia B2718 — Dubai to Minsk
SpiceJet SG5023 — Dubai to Mumbai
SpiceJet SG5016 — Dubai to New Delhi
SpiceJet SG5153 — Dubai to Kozhikode
SpiceJet SG5117 — Dubai to Kochi
Zayed International Airport (AUH)
Multiple delays were also reported from Abu Dhabi.
Etihad said most services were scheduled to operate normally, although some flights were delayed, including services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Riyadh. Flight EY583 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut on September 24 was delayed because of a technical issue, with the return EY584 also affected.
Emirates: Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as usual. Some early-morning services experienced minor delays. Cancellations listed include EK330 to Manila, EK943 to Baghdad, EK404 to Melbourne, EK606 to Karachi and EK390 to Phuket. Passengers are advised to check Emirates' official channels before travelling.
Etihad Airways: EY647 to Bahrain and EY653 to Kuwait were slightly delayed, while EY551 to Riyadh also reported a delay. EY583 Abu Dhabi-Beirut was delayed because of a technical issue, with the return EY584 also affected. Etihad said other services were scheduled to operate normally.
flydubai: No major delays or cancellations were reported in the information provided. The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia: Cancellations include G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait, G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain and 3L020 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait. G9121 Sharjah-Kuwait was operational but had not departed at the time of the update. G9101 Sharjah-Bahrain had arrived, while G9103 and G9105 were scheduled to operate.
Check before travelling Flight schedules can change at short notice. Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for check-in and security.
UK: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office continues to warn that the regional situation is unpredictable, with the possibility of flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and wider travel disruption.
US: The US State Department continues to list the UAE at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism and armed conflict. Its current advisory also notes the potential for disruption to commercial flights.
Australia: Australia continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation. Its guidance specifically warns that airspace can close at short notice and flights can be delayed, cancelled or diverted.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation. Its advisory says military activity and attacks in the region could affect travel.
A number of international airlines are continuing to plan their return to the UAE, suggesting that longer-term network restoration is continuing even as short-term operations remain fluid.
Air Astana: Almaty and Astana-Dubai services due to resume from October 1–2.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai nonstop services due to resume October 2.
Wizz Air: Dubai services due to resume October 24–25, with Abu Dhabi services expected around late October.
Lufthansa: Dubai-Frankfurt and Dubai-Munich services due to resume October 25.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 Dubai services scheduled to resume October 24.
SWISS: Dubai-Zurich services due to resume October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart due to resume November 1, followed by Cologne/Bonn on November 3.
British Airways: Dubai services due to resume November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Austrian Airlines: Dubai-Vienna services due to resume December 12.
These are scheduled resumption dates and do not guarantee that individual flights will operate, particularly while regional security conditions remain changeable.
For passengers flying today or over the weekend:
Check your specific flight status before leaving home, even if you have already received a confirmed booking.
Don't assume a delay or cancellation is automatically linked to the regional conflict. Technical and operational issues are also affecting individual flights.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline tells you to.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your phone number and email updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute changes, delays, cancellations or diversions.
Check both the airline and airport's official channels before setting off.
UAE airports and airlines continue to operate, but individual flights can change with relatively little notice because of the regional security situation, airspace considerations and normal operational issues.
For travellers with flights booked this weekend, the most useful approach is therefore simple: check before leaving home, allow extra time and keep monitoring the airline right up until departure.