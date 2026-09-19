US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know this evening, September 19

Iran also said it struck a Togo flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz this week, describing the vessel's passage as an unauthorised attempt to transit the waterway, while a separate tanker was reportedly hit by an unknown projectile while leaving the strait. India, whose shipping has been affected by the tensions, told the UN Security Council that commercial maritime traffic must not become a target of geopolitical disputes, and reiterated its support for free and secure passage through the Gulf.