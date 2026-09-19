UAE flight status today: Cancellations, delays and schedule changes at Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah airports

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia among airlines issuing updates today
UAE travellers face another day of mixed flight operations on Saturday, September 19, with cancellations and delays reported at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports.
Several Air Arabia and flydubai services have been cancelled, including flights linking the UAE with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. A number of Emirates, flydubai and Etihad flights are also operating with revised departure times.
Emirates and Etihad have otherwise indicated that their scheduled operations are continuing normally, although individual flights may face delays.
The latest disruptions come as the regional security situation continues to affect aviation schedules. However, the cancellations and delays listed below may have different causes, including operational or technical issues, and should not automatically be attributed to the wider regional situation.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
The UAE aviation sector is rebuilding capacity as airlines gradually restore international services.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said airline capacity at DXB had recovered to about 84% of previous levels, while passenger volumes were at 78%. Emirates was operating at around 93% of pre-disruption capacity in July and August, while flydubai expects to restore 100% of its network capacity, potentially exceeding it, by the end of 2026.
However, travel advisories and ongoing regional security assessments continue to influence the pace of the international recovery.
International airlines are gradually restoring UAE services, but the recovery remains staggered.
British Airways plans to resume Dubai flights from November 4, while Wizz Air is preparing to return to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in late October. Air Astana will restart Dubai services from Kazakhstan in early October.
However, several carriers, including Lufthansa, SWISS, Singapore Airlines, KLM, ITA Airways and AirBaltic, have suspended Dubai flights through October 24, while Air Canada has pushed its return to mid-January 2027 and Virgin Atlantic to October 2027.
UAE flight operations remain mixed today, with airport websites and airline updates showing scheduled services alongside delays and cancellations. Travellers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
At Dubai International Airport (DXB), flydubai has cancelled several services.
Cancelled flights include:
FZ023: Dubai–Bahrain
FZ024: Bahrain–Dubai
FZ815: Dubai–Abha
FZ816: Abha–Dubai
FZ817: Dubai–Yanbu
FZ818: Yanbu–Dubai
SpiceJet’s SG5113 to Mumbai has also been cancelled.
Several flights are operating later than scheduled. These include:
EK188: Dubai–Barcelona, revised from 6:35am to 7:17am
FZ1750: Dubai–Belgrade, revised from 7:15am to 7:52am
DP991: Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo, revised from 7:20am to 8:53am
KQ304: Dubai–Nairobi, revised from 5:25am to 9:17am
FZ988: Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo, revised from 8:45am to 10:10am
FZ1736: Dubai–Almaty, revised from 8:40am to 10:44am
EK637: Dubai–Peshawar, revised from 11:15am to 11:55am
FZ1716: Dubai–Minsk, revised from 10:05am to 11:57am
EK541: Dubai–Ahmedabad, revised from 11:10am to 12:16pm
EK613: Dubai–Islamabad, revised from 11:35am to 12:21pm
SG5155: Dubai–Amritsar, revised from 11:25am to 12:48pm
FZ966: Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo, revised from 9:55am to 12:56pm
EK511: Dubai–New Delhi, revised from 1pm to 1:41pm
EK375: Dubai–Bangkok, revised from 1pm to 1:57pm
The overnight FZ990 Dubai–Moscow Vnukovo service is also showing a revised schedule.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
At Zayed International Airport, several flights are showing revised departure times.
Etihad services include:
EY353: Abu Dhabi–Hyderabad, revised from 6:40am to 7:44am
EY233: Abu Dhabi–Bengaluru, revised from 7am to 7:54am
EY303: Abu Dhabi–Islamabad, revised from 7:10am to 7:59am
Air Arabia/Etihad codeshare services are also showing revised timings:
3L112/EY1357: Abu Dhabi–Ahmedabad, revised from 7:50am to 9:22am
3L201/EY1685: Abu Dhabi–Calicut, revised from 7:50am to 8:56am
Flydubai has cancelled several services between Dubai and Bahrain, Abha and Yanbu on September 19.
Cancelled flights include:
FZ023/FZ024: Dubai–Bahrain
FZ815/FZ816: Dubai–Abha
FZ817/FZ818: Dubai–Yanbu
The airline has also reported delays on several other Dubai departures, including flights to Belgrade, Moscow, Almaty and Minsk.
Air Arabia is reporting several cancellations across its UAE network.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait:
3L020: Cancelled
3L022: Not yet departed
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi:
3L021: Cancelled
3L023: Not yet departed
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain:
3L015: Not yet departed
3L017: Not yet departed
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi:
3L016: Not yet departed
3L018: Not yet departed
Sharjah–Abha:
G9195: Cancelled
Abha–Sharjah:
G9196: Cancelled
Sharjah–Kuwait:
G9068: Cancelled
G9124: Cancelled
G9121: Not yet departed
Kuwait–Sharjah:
G9069: Cancelled
G9125: Cancelled
G9122: Not yet departed
Sharjah–Bahrain:
G9107: Cancelled
G9101: Not yet departed
G9103: Not yet departed
Bahrain–Sharjah:
G9108: Cancelled
G9102: Not yet departed
G9104: Not yet departed
G9106: Not yet departed
SpiceJet is also facing operational disruption, with its Dubai–Mumbai SG5113 service cancelled. Delhi Airport said its teams were coordinating with SpiceJet and other stakeholders to assist passengers affected by the disruption. The airport said ground teams were helping passengers and coordinating with airline representatives. No formal statement from SpiceJet on the wider disruption was available at the time of publication.
British Airways: Dubai bookings open from November 4, initially with one daily flight during winter, rising to two daily services in summer. Abu Dhabi: services are not expected to return until the winter 2027-28 season.
Air France: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 13, 2026, inclusive. The airline continues to monitor the regional security situation and has cancellation and postponement measures for affected passengers.
Wizz Air: Preparing to resume flights to Dubai from October 25 and Abu Dhabi from October 27, according to current booking data. The airline has announced 12 routes and 49 weekly flights across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman.
Air Astana: Dubai services will resume from Almaty on October 1 and Astana on October 2. Capacity will be rebuilt gradually during October, with Almaty-Dubai flights rising from four to 12 weekly and Astana-Dubai services from three to 10 weekly.
Lufthansa: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Dubai services remain suspended through October 24, with flights currently scheduled to resume from November 1.
SWISS: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 are cancelled through October 24. Further changes remain possible depending on regional conditions.
KLM: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24 as the airline continues to adjust its Middle East network.
ITA Airways: Rome–Riyadh flights have resumed, but Dubai services remain suspended through October 24. Affected passengers can request an alternative flight or refund.
AirBaltic: Riga–Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai flights are suspended until October 2, with the airline monitoring conditions before restoring capacity.
Turkish Airlines: Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, along with services to Damascus, Beirut and Amman. Flights to Tehran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible depending on regional airspace conditions.
Air Canada: Dubai flights remain cancelled until mid-January 2027 following a review of the regional security situation.
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai services have been pushed back to October 2027, with tickets for the resumed service expected to go on sale later this year.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad "against all but essential travel" warning for the UAE, but continues to warn that regional tensions remain unpredictable and travellers should be prepared for flight cancellations and possible airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the US citing terrorism, armed conflict and significant commercial flight disruption. Saudi Arabia is also at Level 3.
Australia: Smartraveller continues to advise travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures and flight cancellations.
Canada: Its guidance in the supplied notes advises a high degree of caution for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, with travellers told to keep documents current and maintain supplies in case they need to shelter in place.
Travellers should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Flydubai advises passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before the scheduled departure time, unless an SMS or email from the airline states otherwise.
The cancellations and delays listed in this update reflect the latest available airport and airline information and may change during the day.
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