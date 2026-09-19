UAE flight status today: Cancellations, delays and schedule changes at Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah airports

British Airways: Dubai bookings open from November 4, initially with one daily flight during winter, rising to two daily services in summer. Abu Dhabi: services are not expected to return until the winter 2027-28 season.

Air France: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 13, 2026, inclusive. The airline continues to monitor the regional security situation and has cancellation and postponement measures for affected passengers.

Wizz Air: Preparing to resume flights to Dubai from October 25 and Abu Dhabi from October 27, according to current booking data. The airline has announced 12 routes and 49 weekly flights across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman.

Air Astana: Dubai services will resume from Almaty on October 1 and Astana on October 2. Capacity will be rebuilt gradually during October, with Almaty-Dubai flights rising from four to 12 weekly and Astana-Dubai services from three to 10 weekly.

Lufthansa: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24.

Eurowings: Dubai services remain suspended through October 24, with flights currently scheduled to resume from November 1.

SWISS: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24.

Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 are cancelled through October 24. Further changes remain possible depending on regional conditions.

KLM: Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24 as the airline continues to adjust its Middle East network.

ITA Airways: Rome–Riyadh flights have resumed, but Dubai services remain suspended through October 24. Affected passengers can request an alternative flight or refund.

AirBaltic: Riga–Dubai flights remain suspended through October 24.

Philippine Airlines: Dubai flights are suspended until October 2, with the airline monitoring conditions before restoring capacity.

Turkish Airlines: Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, along with services to Damascus, Beirut and Amman. Flights to Tehran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible depending on regional airspace conditions.

Air Canada: Dubai flights remain cancelled until mid-January 2027 following a review of the regional security situation.