Air France suspends Dubai flights until September 15 as regional airspace risks persist
Dubai: UAE travellers are facing a mixed flight picture today, with some delays reported from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Dubai International Airport, while Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai continue to operate key regional routes.
Some services to Bahrain and Kuwait are running as scheduled, but cancellations and delays remain possible at short notice.
Air France has also extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai until September 15 as it monitors the regional security situation.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Multiple explosions have been reported across Iran’s coastal regions and near a Saudi military base, while US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran could continue until after the US midterm elections.
Iranian state media reported blasts on Qeshm Island, Sirik and Minab in Hormozgan province, while explosions were also reported near King Fahd Air Base and in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Brent crude settled above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after the US and Iran carried out their largest reciprocal wave of attacks on oil tankers and commercial vessels since the six-month conflict began.
Brent crude settled at $101.21 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $96.45. Murban crude rose 4.95 per cent to $116.30 a barrel.
Etihad Airways
Services to Bahrain and Kuwait were mostly operating normally, with no major cancellations reported. Abu Dhabi-Bahrain flights EY647, EY641 and EY645 were operating or scheduled, while Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flight EY553 had departed.
Delays
Flight EY111 from Abu Dhabi to Barcelona on September 9 diverted to Madrid because of adverse weather in Barcelona. EY473 from Jakarta to Abu Dhabi was delayed for operational reasons. Travellers have been advised to check individual flight status before travelling. EY400 to Bangkok was is facing delays.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi: Delays include 3L763 to Tashkent, 3L714 to Tbilisi, 3L730 to Baku, 3L248 to Thiruvananthapuram, 3L431 to Cairo, 3L032 to Amman and 3L020 to Kuwait.
Emirates
Dubai-Bahrain flights EK837 and EK839 were scheduled to operate, while Dubai-Kuwait flight EK857 was also scheduled.
Passengers are advised to check Emirates’ official channels before travelling.
No new updates issued on UK-UAE travel. All flights are operating as scheduled.
flydubai
Flights to Kuwait and Bahrain were operating as scheduled. The airline advised passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia
Sharjah-Kuwait flights G9068 and G9124 were cancelled, while G9121 was scheduled. Sharjah-Bahrain flight G9107 was cancelled; G9101 had departed and G9103 and G9105 were scheduled.
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Dubai Airports’ flight-status data showed some morning delays, including flydubai FZ1211 to Tel Aviv and Emirates EK304 to Shanghai.
The timings were recorded at 9.08 am, and later flights could also be delayed.
Dubai Airports noted that cancellations in its flight-status data have a mixture of causes, including the ongoing war as well as operational and technical reasons.
UK: The supplied update says the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warnings for major regional hubs including the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Qatar. However, travellers are warned that the situation remains unpredictable and flights or airspace arrangements can change quickly.
US: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman are at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with the US citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and major commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families have been ordered to leave the UAE.
Australia: Australia's travel advice for the UAE has been lowered from Level 4, “Do not travel”, to Level 3, “Reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Travellers are advised to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case commercial flights are suspended and people are required to shelter in place.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors regional airspace.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, while services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil have resumed. Delays remain possible. Its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, about 85 per cent of its pre-war network.
Air India/Air India Express: Both have restored their full GCC networks. Together they operate about 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although airspace closures could still affect services.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating while the airline monitors the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside services to Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating, although intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could cause disruption.
Air Canada: Dubai services remain suspended until mid-January 2027.
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2027, with the airline saying tickets for the resumed service will go on sale later this year.
KLM: Services to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24. The airline continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel and parts of the Arabian Gulf.
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai suspended until September 15, while Beirut flights remain suspended through September 24. Flights to Tel Aviv and Riyadh are operating normally.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended, with Dubai flights scheduled to resume October 25 at reduced frequency.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights are cancelled through November 30, with affected passengers offered rebooking, rerouting or refunds.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore–Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai remains suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
AirBaltic: Dubai services remain suspended until October 24.
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai remains suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah services remain suspended.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services remain suspended through October 24, while some other Middle East services are being restored.
UAE passengers should check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, even if their booking was previously confirmed, as schedules remain subject to change.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by your airline.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Build in extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep airline contact details updated to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow the airline and airport's official channels for the latest information.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.