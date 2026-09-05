Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.

The US has also approved a proposed $5 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia amid regional attacks. Meanwhile, the US, UK, France and Germany are pushing a draft resolution that could refer Iran to the UN Security Council over its nuclear obligations.

Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, while services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil have also resumed. Delays remain possible. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, around 85 per cent of its pre-war network.

Canada: Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises travellers to keep documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies in case they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.

US: The US has placed the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman at Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel” — citing risks linked to armed conflict, drone and missile interceptions and significant commercial flight disruption. Non-emergency US government staff and their families were ordered to leave the UAE.

UK: The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its broad “against all but essential travel” warning for major regional hubs including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar. However, it continues to warn that the situation is unpredictable, with possible flight delays and sudden airspace changes.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.