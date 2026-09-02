Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors the regional airspace situation.

Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services have resumed. Flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 13.

Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil also resumed. Delays remain possible. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, around 85 per cent of its pre-war network.

Air India and Air India Express: Both airlines have restored their full GCC networks. Together, they operate around 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although regional airspace closures could still affect services.

IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating as the airline continues to monitor the regional situation and regulatory guidance.

flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside flights to destinations including Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.