GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE flight update: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia cancellations as Iran tensions escalate

Regional airlines operate select routes as global carriers keep UAE flights suspended

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Flying from the UAE today? Here's everything that's changed—from Kuwait and Bahrain flight cancellations to airline travel updates.
Flying from the UAE today? Here's everything that's changed—from Kuwait and Bahrain flight cancellations to airline travel updates.
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: Flying from the UAE today? Passengers should prepare for a mixed picture of operating, delayed and cancelled flights, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia continuing to operate key services while some routes remain disrupted following a fresh escalation between the US and Iran.

Airlines are also warning passengers to check individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.

The latest escalation came after US forces struck Iranian military targets on September 1, followed by Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting American interests in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Iran has also reported deaths from US strikes on its territory.

Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.

UAE airlines

UAE, regional airlines

Etihad Airways

Passengers are advised to check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.

  • Delayed: EY239 Bengaluru–Abu Dhabi, due to a technical issue.

  • Diverted: EY446 Abu Dhabi–Manila, due to an airport closure; EY447 Manila–Abu Dhabi expected to be delayed.

  • Delayed: EY083 Abu Dhabi–Rome, for operational reasons.

  • Operating: EY641 and EY645 Abu Dhabi–Bahrain; EY653 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait.

Emirates

  • Cancelled: EK945 Dubai–Basra.

  • Delayed: EK087 Dubai–Zurich.

  • Delayed: EK029 Dubai–London Heathrow.

  • Operating: EK837 and EK839 Dubai–Bahrain; EK857 Dubai–Kuwait.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates' official channels before travelling.

flydubai

The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.

Air Arabia

The airline has listed cancellations including:

  • G9068 Sharjah-Kuwait

  • G9124 Sharjah-Kuwait

  • G9107 Sharjah-Bahrain

  • 3L020 Abu Dhabi-Kuwait.

Other flights from Dubai are also being affected.

Cancellations and delays

  • SG052 — Dubai–Pune: Cancelled

  • XY502 — Dubai–Jeddah: Cancelled

  • SG5023 — Dubai–Mumbai: Delayed

  • SG5156 — Dubai–Amritsar: Delayed

  • SG5158 — Dubai–Jaipur: Delayed

  • SG5153 — Dubai–Kozhikode: Delayed

  • SG5117 — Dubai–Kochi: Delayed

  • SG5106 — Dubai–New Delhi: Delayed

  • SG5112 — Dubai–New Delhi: Delayed

International airlines

International airlines are gradually restoring services to the UAE, but flight schedules remain mixed, with some carriers operating normally, others running reduced services and several keeping Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes suspended.

Operating and restoring services

  • Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors the regional airspace situation.

  • Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services have resumed. Flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 13.

  • Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil also resumed. Delays remain possible. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, around 85 per cent of its pre-war network.

  • Air India and Air India Express: Both airlines have restored their full GCC networks. Together, they operate around 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although regional airspace closures could still affect services.

  • IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating as the airline continues to monitor the regional situation and regulatory guidance.

  • flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside flights to destinations including Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

  • Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating. Intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could still disrupt flights.

UAE routes still suspended

Several international carriers continue to keep UAE services suspended:

  • Air Canada: Dubai — suspended until mid-January 2027

  • British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi — suspended; Dubai services scheduled to resume October 25 at reduced frequency

  • Cathay Pacific: Dubai — suspended until October 25; Riyadh until October 26

  • Singapore Airlines: Singapore–Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • ITA Airways: Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai — suspended until October 2

  • AirBaltic: Dubai — suspended until October 24

  • Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai — suspended until further notice

  • Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — suspended

  • Virgin Atlantic: London–Dubai — suspended for the foreseeable future

  • Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services — suspended through October 24 for operational reasons. Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.

Other Middle East routes

Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Edelweiss have also suspended services to several Middle East destinations for operational reasons:

  • Abu Dhabi: Until October 24

  • Amman: Until October 24; Austrian Airlines until October 1

  • Beirut: Until October 24

  • Dammam: Until October 24

  • Riyadh: Until October 24; Lufthansa until September 10

  • Erbil: Until October 31

  • Muscat: Until October 24

  • Tehran: Until October 31

Eurowings has resumed Beirut services but has suspended flights to Erbil through at least September 20. Flights to Amman are scheduled to resume November 7, Jeddah on November 12, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24.

Travellers should check their individual flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

What travellers should keep in mind

For UAE passengers flying today:

  • Check your specific flight status before leaving home, even if it was previously confirmed.

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.

  • Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance.

  • Complete online check-in where available.

  • Allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

  • Keep your contact details updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.

  • Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.

  • Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest updates.

Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Foggy mornings return to UAE

Why does the UAE see so much fog in September?

6m read
What’s changing in the UAE this September

What’s changing in the UAE this September

3m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at ADIHEX

Mohammed bin Rashid visits ADIHEX 2026

2m read
Flying from UAE? Check cancellations, delays on flights

Flying from UAE? Check cancellations, delays on flights

3m read