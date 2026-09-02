Regional airlines operate select routes as global carriers keep UAE flights suspended
Dubai: Flying from the UAE today? Passengers should prepare for a mixed picture of operating, delayed and cancelled flights, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia continuing to operate key services while some routes remain disrupted following a fresh escalation between the US and Iran.
Airlines are also warning passengers to check individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
The latest escalation came after US forces struck Iranian military targets on September 1, followed by Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting American interests in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Iran has also reported deaths from US strikes on its territory.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
UAE, regional airlines
Etihad Airways
Passengers are advised to check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
Delayed: EY239 Bengaluru–Abu Dhabi, due to a technical issue.
Diverted: EY446 Abu Dhabi–Manila, due to an airport closure; EY447 Manila–Abu Dhabi expected to be delayed.
Delayed: EY083 Abu Dhabi–Rome, for operational reasons.
Operating: EY641 and EY645 Abu Dhabi–Bahrain; EY653 Abu Dhabi–Kuwait.
Emirates
Cancelled: EK945 Dubai–Basra.
Delayed: EK087 Dubai–Zurich.
Delayed: EK029 Dubai–London Heathrow.
Operating: EK837 and EK839 Dubai–Bahrain; EK857 Dubai–Kuwait.
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates' official channels before travelling.
flydubai
The airline advises passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia
The airline has listed cancellations including:
G9068 Sharjah-Kuwait
G9124 Sharjah-Kuwait
G9107 Sharjah-Bahrain
3L020 Abu Dhabi-Kuwait.
Other flights from Dubai are also being affected.
Cancellations and delays
SG052 — Dubai–Pune: Cancelled
XY502 — Dubai–Jeddah: Cancelled
SG5023 — Dubai–Mumbai: Delayed
SG5156 — Dubai–Amritsar: Delayed
SG5158 — Dubai–Jaipur: Delayed
SG5153 — Dubai–Kozhikode: Delayed
SG5117 — Dubai–Kochi: Delayed
SG5106 — Dubai–New Delhi: Delayed
SG5112 — Dubai–New Delhi: Delayed
International airlines are gradually restoring services to the UAE, but flight schedules remain mixed, with some carriers operating normally, others running reduced services and several keeping Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes suspended.
Operating and restoring services
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed. Flights to Iran remain suspended, with further cancellations possible as the airline monitors the regional airspace situation.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services have resumed. Flights to Beirut remain suspended until September 13.
Qatar Airways: Multiple daily Dubai flights are operating, with services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil also resumed. Delays remain possible. The airline says its network has recovered to more than 160 destinations, around 85 per cent of its pre-war network.
Air India and Air India Express: Both airlines have restored their full GCC networks. Together, they operate around 780 weekly flights between India and the region, although regional airspace closures could still affect services.
IndiGo: Selected Middle East services are operating as the airline continues to monitor the regional situation and regulatory guidance.
flynas: Daily services to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain are operating, alongside flights to destinations including Germany, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.
Jazeera Airways: Selected services, including flights to Dubai, are operating. Intermittent closures of Kuwait International Airport and its airspace could still disrupt flights.
Several international carriers continue to keep UAE services suspended:
Air Canada: Dubai — suspended until mid-January 2027
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi — suspended; Dubai services scheduled to resume October 25 at reduced frequency
Cathay Pacific: Dubai — suspended until October 25; Riyadh until October 26
Singapore Airlines: Singapore–Dubai — suspended until October 24
ITA Airways: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Finnair: Helsinki–Dubai — suspended until October 24
Philippine Airlines: Manila–Dubai — suspended until October 2
AirBaltic: Dubai — suspended until October 24
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai — suspended until further notice
Pegasus: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — suspended
Virgin Atlantic: London–Dubai — suspended for the foreseeable future
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services — suspended through October 24 for operational reasons. Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.
Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Edelweiss have also suspended services to several Middle East destinations for operational reasons:
Abu Dhabi: Until October 24
Amman: Until October 24; Austrian Airlines until October 1
Beirut: Until October 24
Dammam: Until October 24
Riyadh: Until October 24; Lufthansa until September 10
Erbil: Until October 31
Muscat: Until October 24
Tehran: Until October 31
Eurowings has resumed Beirut services but has suspended flights to Erbil through at least September 20. Flights to Amman are scheduled to resume November 7, Jeddah on November 12, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24.
Travellers should check their individual flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.
For UAE passengers flying today:
Check your specific flight status before leaving home, even if it was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai with flydubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest updates.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.