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UAE residents’ update: US travel alert, Iran ceasefire terms, Saudi missile interception and flight updates

US issues travel warning as Saudi intercepts missile and Iran hardens Hormuz stance

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE travellers, Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were operating normally, although several regional flights were cancelled.
UAE travellers, Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were operating normally, although several regional flights were cancelled.

Tensions across the Middle East remained high on Sunday after Saudi Arabia reported intercepting a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh. The developments prompted a fresh US travel warning, while Iran maintained its position on the Strait of Hormuz and said it had sent conditions to Washington for talks. For UAE travellers, Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were operating normally, although several regional flights were cancelled.

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Here's a round-up of today's key developments and what they mean for residents.

US warns Americans over Middle East travel

The US Mission to the UAE urged Americans outside the Middle East to “seriously reconsider” travel to or through the region.

In a September 20 security alert, the mission warned that heightened tensions could escalate rapidly, potentially causing flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

Americans already in the region were advised to remain vigilant and check flight information directly with airlines and airports.

UAE flights: Dubai, Abu Dhabi operating normally

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi (AUH) were operating normally on September 20. Flights to Riyadh were also operating.

However, UAE travellers continued to face disruption on some regional routes, with Air Arabia and flydubai cancelling services to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.

Flydubai flights to Saudi Arabia

On the Dubai–Abha route, flydubai listed FZ815 as cancelled, while FZ811 had arrived in Abha.

On the return route, FZ816 was cancelled, while FZ812 was taxiing out.

Air Arabia cancellations from Sharjah

Several Air Arabia services between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia were also listed as cancelled:

  • G9195: Sharjah–Abha — cancelled

  • G9196: Abha–Sharjah — cancelled

  • G9197: Sharjah–Hail — cancelled

  • G9398: Sharjah–Jizan — cancelled

Other Air Arabia services linking the UAE with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been cancelled.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missile targeting Riyadh

Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh by the Houthis on Saturday, according to Saudi authorities.

The Saudi-led coalition also said attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu were thwarted. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The attack was the first reported Houthi strike targeting Riyadh since the latest escalation began in July.

The GCC, Muslim World League and UN condemned the targeting of civilian objects and stressed the importance of regional security and stability. Yemen, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Jordan also condemned the attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will remain closed

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened until Tehran’s conditions were met.

He said Iran would pursue both military action and negotiations, with diplomacy used to consolidate what he described as battlefield gains.

Iran sends seven conditions to Washington

Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran had conveyed seven conditions to Washington for negotiations, although the full list has not been made public.

He separately identified three demands: an end to fighting on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the US naval blockade.

Qatar has reportedly conveyed Iran’s terms to Washington, with Tehran awaiting a response.

Iran warns of retaliation

Iran’s military headquarters warned that any renewed US attack would trigger retaliation against American bases and interests in the Middle East.

The statements come as US President Donald Trump considers his next steps amid continuing tensions with Tehran. The claims and threats could not be independently verified.

US and Iran clash over Hormuz oil traffic

US Central Command said more than 1 billion barrels of crude oil had transited the Strait of Hormuz with US support over the past two months.

Iran rejected the claim, with a senior military spokesman calling it false and saying Tehran retained control over the waterway.

Gaza death toll rises

Gaza’s Health Ministry said three people were killed and 21 wounded in Israeli attacks over the latest 24-hour reporting period.

The ministry said the reported death toll since October 2023 has reached at least 73,910, with 174,935 wounded. The figures have not been independently verified.

UAE sends more aid to Gaza

Four UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered Gaza this week, carrying 57 trucks and nine water tankers with 781 tonnes of food and shelter supplies.

Under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE says 14,290 trucks carrying 136,439 tonnes of humanitarian assistance have entered Gaza since the operation began.

West Bank shooting leaves Israeli settler dead

An Israeli settler critically wounded in a shooting near Ramallah died from his injuries, according to Israeli police.

Police said roads in the area were closed as security forces launched a search for the attacker.

What UAE travellers need to know

Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are operating normally, but some individual regional flights remain affected. UAE travellers flying to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or Kuwait should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.

What to watch next

The situation remains fluid, with attention focused on further Saudi-Houthi attacks, Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington. For UAE residents, flights and travel plans continue to be supported by normal airport operations, with travellers advised to stay updated through airline and airport channels.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelSaudi Arabia

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