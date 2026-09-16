The practical issues to watch remain travel, shipping, and energy prices
Fighting in Yemen, disruption to some of the world's most important oil routes and continuing uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz are keeping tensions high across the Middle East.
There are some signs of diplomacy, but for UAE residents the practical issues to watch remain travel, shipping, energy prices and whether the fighting spreads further across the Gulf.
Here are five things to know today.
Saudi warplanes have carried out strikes in Yemen as fighting with the Iran-aligned Houthis intensifies. The Houthis have also continued missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including targets around Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif.
Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted a Houthi drone heading towards Mecca. The Houthis denied targeting the holy city.
For UAE residents: The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi civilian facilities and reiterated its support for the kingdom. The concern is that Yemen is becoming another major front in a conflict already affecting the Gulf and Red Sea.
US officials held previously undisclosed talks with Houthi representatives in Oman over the weekend, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
The meeting at the US Embassy in Muscat focused on preserving an earlier US-Houthi ceasefire as the fighting involving Saudi Arabia intensifies.
Separately, China's foreign minister has urged Iran and the US to exercise restraint, return to their previous interim agreement and take steps to reopen Hormuz. Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained open to diplomatic solutions that protect its interests.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted.
The International Maritime Organisation had recorded 80 confirmed incidents across Hormuz and the wider Middle East as of September 15. Recent incidents include vessels damaged close to UAE and Omani waters.
For the UAE, this matters because Hormuz is not a distant conflict zone. It is a crucial maritime route immediately beside the Emirates, and prolonged disruption can affect shipping, insurance, trade and energy markets.
Brent crude fell to around $107 a barrel on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia found another way to move some oil.
Saudi Aramco is offering Asian customers crude loaded via ship-to-ship transfers off Sohar in Oman after drone attacks damaged its East-West Pipeline. Sohar sits outside the Strait of Hormuz.
That has eased some immediate supply fears, but oil prices remain high.
For UAE residents: Higher oil prices do not translate directly into an immediate change in everyday costs. But prolonged increases in fuel, freight and insurance costs can eventually feed through to businesses, travel and consumer prices.
Several UAE airline services were cancelled on Wednesday, while delays were reported on flights arriving in Abu Dhabi. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia had cancellations on some regional routes.
International airlines are also continuing to adjust Middle East schedules as airspace restrictions change.
The practical advice: If you're flying, check your specific flight with your airline before leaving for the airport, particularly on routes elsewhere in the Gulf.
The most important development today is the growing pressure on Saudi Arabia and Yemen, while Hormuz remains the issue closest to home.
There is also diplomacy taking place in Oman and China, but it has yet to produce a wider breakthrough.
For people in the UAE, the situation remains one to watch closely rather than a reason to change normal routines. Hormuz, regional flights, oil prices and the Saudi-Yemen escalation are the four areas most likely to have a practical impact if the conflict worsens.