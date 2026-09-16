Saudi-led coalition downs Houthi drone heading for Mecca as Iran oil exports near zero

Oil prices remained above $100 a barrel on Wednesday as traders weighed tightening physical supplies, disruptions to Saudi export routes and uncertainty over when normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz can resume.

Brent crude was around $107.84 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate at $104.89 in Asian trading at 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time on Sept. 16, according to Gra. Both benchmarks had reached their highest settlement levels since May 19.

The latest rally has been driven by more than the risk of a prolonged Hormuz disruption. Saudi Arabia has halted oil loadings at its Yanbu port after damage to the East-West pipeline, removing an important route for moving crude to the Red Sea without using Hormuz. Saudi Arabia has been cancelling some crude cargoes to European customers as the disruption continues.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest source of uncertainty. Only four commodity vessels crossed the waterway on Monday, compared with a pre-war average of about 125 daily transits, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters. The strait normally carries roughly one-fifth of global crude and LNG supplies.