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Saudi-led coalition downs Houthi drone heading for Mecca as Iran oil exports near zero

Oil tops $107 as Saudi pipeline outage deepens Hormuz supply fears

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iran nuclear programmeIranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israelus-iranStrait of Hormuz
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Saudi-led coalition downs Houthi drone heading for Mecca as Iran oil exports near zero
AFP
Tensions across the Gulf are escalating as Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted a Houthi drone heading towards Mecca, a claim the Houthis have dismissed as a 'lie'. The US has urged Americans to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia amid regional attacks, while oil prices remain above $100 a barrel as disruptions to Saudi export routes and the Strait of Hormuz squeeze global supplies. Iran’s crude exports have also effectively disappeared from international markets amid a US naval blockade, tighter sanctions and disruptions to shipping. Follow live updates here as the crisis develops.

Saudi accuses Houthis of targeting Mecca, warns of 'red line'

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis accused the rebels on Wednesday of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the conflict roiling the region.

Fresh fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government has dragged in Riyadh, with the Houthis declaring a maritime blockade on the kingdom and targeting its ships in the Red Sea.

Read more here.

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US issues advisory to 'reconsider travel' to Saudi Arabia

The United States embassy on Tuesday issued an advisory to "reconsider travel" to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh issued alerts in Mecca and other areas amid Houthi attacks.

The advisory warns of the "risk of Iranian drone and missle targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws regarding social media activity," adding "Do Not Travel to the Yemen border due to threat of terrorism."

Iran oil exports 'near zero' as US blockade reshapes Gulf trade

Iran’s crude exports have effectively disappeared from the international market as a US naval blockade, tighter sanctions and months of attacks have disrupted the country’s ability to move oil through the Gulf of Oman and into global markets.

TankerTrackers.com said not a single barrel of Iranian crude crossed the US Navy blockade line between the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea during the previous 60 days, citing the vessel-tracking data cited by the service.

Reuters separately reported that a US-enforced blockade on Iran-related shipping had halted Iranian crude exports since it was reimposed in mid-July.

Houthi official says Saudi report of attack on Mecca 'lie'

A Houthi official rejected Wednesday the Saudi-led coalition's report that it had shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

"The claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone," Hazem al-Assad from the Houthis' politburo wrote on X.

Oil tops $107 as Saudi pipeline outage deepens Hormuz supply fears

Oil prices remained above $100 a barrel on Wednesday as traders weighed tightening physical supplies, disruptions to Saudi export routes and uncertainty over when normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz can resume.

Brent crude was around $107.84 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate at $104.89 in Asian trading at 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time on Sept. 16, according to Gra. Both benchmarks had reached their highest settlement levels since May 19.

The latest rally has been driven by more than the risk of a prolonged Hormuz disruption. Saudi Arabia has halted oil loadings at its Yanbu port after damage to the East-West pipeline, removing an important route for moving crude to the Red Sea without using Hormuz. Saudi Arabia has been cancelling some crude cargoes to European customers as the disruption continues.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest source of uncertainty. Only four commodity vessels crossed the waterway on Monday, compared with a pre-war average of about 125 daily transits, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters. The strait normally carries roughly one-fifth of global crude and LNG supplies.

US oil stocks surge as Iran war disrupts global energy flows

US inventories of crude oil, gasoline and distillates all rose last week, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute, as the market weighs a prolonged US-Iran war and severe disruptions to Middle East oil shipping.

API said crude inventories increased by 7.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 11, while gasoline stocks rose 1.5 million barrels and distillates gained 1.6 million barrels. The figures are preliminary industry estimates ahead of the more closely watched Energy Information Administration report. The API says its weekly data are widely used by oil traders and companies.

The build in U.S. stocks comes as global oil markets face an unusual supply shock. Oil prices have climbed above $100 a barrel, with Brent reaching about $107.90 and WTI above $104.95 amid escalating Middle East disruptions, as as of 9.47am Tokyo on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2026).

Saudi-led coalition says shot down Houthi drone heading for Mecca

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said Wednesday it had shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia before it entered the Prohibited Airspace Area of the Holy City of 'Makkah Al-Mukarramah'", read a statement, using another name for Mecca, posted on X by the coalition's spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

US Iran war exposes weapons crunch as Pentagon watchdog warns of 'shortages'

The US military is facing munitions shortfalls and bottlenecks in replenishing its weapons stocks after the war with Iran, according to a Pentagon inspector general. The report contrasts with President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that US supplies are “virtually unlimited.”

The watchdog said the Defence Department spent more than $22 billion on munitions between February and June, resulting in “strategic inventory shortfalls” and revealing bottlenecks in the industrial base that supplies weapons.

Report shows damage, destruction at US military facilities in Mid-East

US military bases across the Middle East sustained damage during the war with Iran, with aircraft, weapons and other military equipment hit in Iranian attacks, according to an inspector general’s report covering operations through June 30. The report documented damage or destruction at US around the region. It also estimated $184 million in damage to US diplomatic facilities, most of it in Iraq.

Among the military assets damaged were F-15E fighter jets, KC-135 aerial refueling tankers and MQ-9 drones. The heavy use of US weapons during the conflict also contributed to shortages of some munitions, the report said.

The conflict began Feb. 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran and has stretched toward seven months. At least 18 US service members have been killed and hundreds wounded, according to US officials.

Large-scale war now seen as world's 'greatest vulnerability'

The 2026 UN Global Risk Report shows that large-scale war is now seen as the world's greatest vulnerability, while concerns about AI & political risks are rising rapidly. Respondents point to one clear solution: stronger international cooperation.

103 ships linked to Iran redirected under US naval blockade

As of Sept. 15, US forces have redirected 103 commercial vessels to ensure compliance.

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor

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