Saudi-led coalition downs Houthi drone heading for Mecca as Iran oil exports near zero

Oil tops $107 as Saudi pipeline outage deepens Hormuz supply fears
The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis accused the rebels on Wednesday of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the conflict roiling the region.
Fresh fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government has dragged in Riyadh, with the Houthis declaring a maritime blockade on the kingdom and targeting its ships in the Red Sea.
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The United States embassy on Tuesday issued an advisory to "reconsider travel" to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh issued alerts in Mecca and other areas amid Houthi attacks.
The advisory warns of the "risk of Iranian drone and missle targeting of American interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws regarding social media activity," adding "Do Not Travel to the Yemen border due to threat of terrorism."
Iran’s crude exports have effectively disappeared from the international market as a US naval blockade, tighter sanctions and months of attacks have disrupted the country’s ability to move oil through the Gulf of Oman and into global markets.
TankerTrackers.com said not a single barrel of Iranian crude crossed the US Navy blockade line between the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea during the previous 60 days, citing the vessel-tracking data cited by the service.
Reuters separately reported that a US-enforced blockade on Iran-related shipping had halted Iranian crude exports since it was reimposed in mid-July.
A Houthi official rejected Wednesday the Saudi-led coalition's report that it had shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.
"The claims about targeting Mecca are a worn-out lie that has been used before and no longer fools anyone," Hazem al-Assad from the Houthis' politburo wrote on X.
Oil prices remained above $100 a barrel on Wednesday as traders weighed tightening physical supplies, disruptions to Saudi export routes and uncertainty over when normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz can resume.
Brent crude was around $107.84 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate at $104.89 in Asian trading at 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time on Sept. 16, according to Gra. Both benchmarks had reached their highest settlement levels since May 19.
The latest rally has been driven by more than the risk of a prolonged Hormuz disruption. Saudi Arabia has halted oil loadings at its Yanbu port after damage to the East-West pipeline, removing an important route for moving crude to the Red Sea without using Hormuz. Saudi Arabia has been cancelling some crude cargoes to European customers as the disruption continues.
The Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest source of uncertainty. Only four commodity vessels crossed the waterway on Monday, compared with a pre-war average of about 125 daily transits, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters. The strait normally carries roughly one-fifth of global crude and LNG supplies.
US inventories of crude oil, gasoline and distillates all rose last week, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute, as the market weighs a prolonged US-Iran war and severe disruptions to Middle East oil shipping.
API said crude inventories increased by 7.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 11, while gasoline stocks rose 1.5 million barrels and distillates gained 1.6 million barrels. The figures are preliminary industry estimates ahead of the more closely watched Energy Information Administration report. The API says its weekly data are widely used by oil traders and companies.
The build in U.S. stocks comes as global oil markets face an unusual supply shock. Oil prices have climbed above $100 a barrel, with Brent reaching about $107.90 and WTI above $104.95 amid escalating Middle East disruptions, as as of 9.47am Tokyo on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2026).
The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said Wednesday it had shot down a drone from the rebels heading towards Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.
"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia before it entered the Prohibited Airspace Area of the Holy City of 'Makkah Al-Mukarramah'", read a statement, using another name for Mecca, posted on X by the coalition's spokesman Turki al-Maliki.
The US military is facing munitions shortfalls and bottlenecks in replenishing its weapons stocks after the war with Iran, according to a Pentagon inspector general. The report contrasts with President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that US supplies are “virtually unlimited.”
The watchdog said the Defence Department spent more than $22 billion on munitions between February and June, resulting in “strategic inventory shortfalls” and revealing bottlenecks in the industrial base that supplies weapons.
US military bases across the Middle East sustained damage during the war with Iran, with aircraft, weapons and other military equipment hit in Iranian attacks, according to an inspector general’s report covering operations through June 30. The report documented damage or destruction at US around the region. It also estimated $184 million in damage to US diplomatic facilities, most of it in Iraq.
Among the military assets damaged were F-15E fighter jets, KC-135 aerial refueling tankers and MQ-9 drones. The heavy use of US weapons during the conflict also contributed to shortages of some munitions, the report said.
The conflict began Feb. 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran and has stretched toward seven months. At least 18 US service members have been killed and hundreds wounded, according to US officials.
The 2026 UN Global Risk Report shows that large-scale war is now seen as the world's greatest vulnerability, while concerns about AI & political risks are rising rapidly. Respondents point to one clear solution: stronger international cooperation.
As of Sept. 15, US forces have redirected 103 commercial vessels to ensure compliance.
Day 200: Houthi attacks injure Saudi civilians
Day 199: Trump says 'open' to engaging with Iran
Day 198: Saudi pipeline attack, Yemen crisis add to regional tensions
Day 197: Saudi Arabia shuts pipeline after attacks as Houthis seize Yemen's Red Sea coast
Day 196: Iranian strikes hit US aircraft in Jordan
Day 195: Iran Guards say target unmanned US sea drone in Hormuz