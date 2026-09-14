Saudi oil pipeline crippled for weeks as Houthis seize more Red Sea islands

Dubai: A crucial Saudi oil pipeline damaged in an attack last week is expected to remain largely out of service for several weeks, dealing a fresh blow to the kingdom’s ability to move crude to its Red Sea ports as Houthi militants expand their control over strategic islands nearby.

Repairs to Saudi Arabia’s 1,200-kilometre East-West Pipeline could take three to five weeks, including work at a major pumping facility, two regional officials briefed on the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attacks were retaliation for Saudi air strikes in Yemen and claimed Riyadh had carried out more than 300 strikes in five days. There was no immediate independent confirmation of that figure.

The International Organisation for Migration said on Sunday that 86,000 people had been forced from their homes, AFP reported, with more than 2,000 crossing the Bab Al Mandab to Djibouti.

For Saudi Arabia, however, the immediate challenge is increasingly about keeping its crude-export infrastructure functioning. The damage to the East-West Pipeline and the Houthis’ expanding position along the Red Sea have now placed pressure on both the land route carrying Saudi crude west and the maritime route that takes it onwards to global markets.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.