GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia tightens rules for importing air rifles, toy weapons and fireworks

New requirements cover licensing, storage, transport, security checks and permits

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia enforces stricter rules on importing air rifles, toy weapons, and fireworks, requiring licences, storage, and transport compliance.
Saudi Arabia enforces stricter rules on importing air rifles, toy weapons, and fireworks, requiring licences, storage, and transport compliance.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has tightened regulations governing the import of toy weapons and air rifles for recreational use, introducing mandatory licensing, storage, transport and security requirements as part of a regulatory framework involving 12 government entities.

The guidelines set out the approvals and documentation importers must obtain before bringing regulated items into the Kingdom, as well as requirements governing their subsequent storage and transportation.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The participating authorities include the ministries of Commerce, Interior, Environment, Water and Agriculture, Energy, and Industry and Mineral Resources, alongside several security and regulatory bodies.

Under the guidelines, businesses seeking to import recreational and air rifles must hold a valid Ministry of Sports licence and commercial registration. Applications must specify the quantities being imported and include product catalogues, the port of entry and the proposed storage location.

Applications are submitted to the relevant department at the Ministry of Sports before being referred to the Public Security Directorate’s Weapons and Explosives Department for review and issuance of an import permit.

Importers of air rifles must be at least 25 years old, have no criminal record or security restrictions and provide storage facilities approved by Public Security. Civil Defence approval of safety requirements is also mandatory.

Applicants must provide an unconditional bank guarantee of SR500,000 and operate an electronic inventory system capable of monitoring and tracking stock movements.

Separate requirements apply to antique firearms. Applicants must be at least 22 years old, while the weapons must have been manufactured before 1900, with documentation proving their age.

The framework also imposes strict conditions on fireworks importers. They must be Saudi nationals, have no security restrictions and hold a valid commercial registration. Importers must also provide insurance or guarantees covering employees and third parties, dedicated transport vehicles, suitable warehouses and an electronic inventory-monitoring system.

Fireworks cannot be sold or used for displays without approval from the General Directorate of Weapons and Explosives.

The framework establishes specific conditions for importing weapons, including personal firearms and hunting weapons, while restricting sales of weapons and ammunition to temporary events.

Weapons and ammunition must be stored at locations approved by Public Security, while fireworks are subject to specific transport, warehousing, insurance and inventory-control requirements.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Public Security stressed that there was “no truth” to the accounts circulating about the incident.

Saudi Arabia denies Grand Mosque suicide bomber claims

1m read
A view of the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today

6m read
New low-cost flights launch from Dammam

New low-cost flights launch from Dammam

2m read
Public warned to avoid open areas, stay indoors and monitor official updates

Saudi Arabia updates Najran alert, urges caution

2m read