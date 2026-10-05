New requirements cover licensing, storage, transport, security checks and permits
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has tightened regulations governing the import of toy weapons and air rifles for recreational use, introducing mandatory licensing, storage, transport and security requirements as part of a regulatory framework involving 12 government entities.
The guidelines set out the approvals and documentation importers must obtain before bringing regulated items into the Kingdom, as well as requirements governing their subsequent storage and transportation.
The participating authorities include the ministries of Commerce, Interior, Environment, Water and Agriculture, Energy, and Industry and Mineral Resources, alongside several security and regulatory bodies.
Under the guidelines, businesses seeking to import recreational and air rifles must hold a valid Ministry of Sports licence and commercial registration. Applications must specify the quantities being imported and include product catalogues, the port of entry and the proposed storage location.
Applications are submitted to the relevant department at the Ministry of Sports before being referred to the Public Security Directorate’s Weapons and Explosives Department for review and issuance of an import permit.
Importers of air rifles must be at least 25 years old, have no criminal record or security restrictions and provide storage facilities approved by Public Security. Civil Defence approval of safety requirements is also mandatory.
Applicants must provide an unconditional bank guarantee of SR500,000 and operate an electronic inventory system capable of monitoring and tracking stock movements.
Separate requirements apply to antique firearms. Applicants must be at least 22 years old, while the weapons must have been manufactured before 1900, with documentation proving their age.
The framework also imposes strict conditions on fireworks importers. They must be Saudi nationals, have no security restrictions and hold a valid commercial registration. Importers must also provide insurance or guarantees covering employees and third parties, dedicated transport vehicles, suitable warehouses and an electronic inventory-monitoring system.
Fireworks cannot be sold or used for displays without approval from the General Directorate of Weapons and Explosives.
The framework establishes specific conditions for importing weapons, including personal firearms and hunting weapons, while restricting sales of weapons and ammunition to temporary events.
Weapons and ammunition must be stored at locations approved by Public Security, while fireworks are subject to specific transport, warehousing, insurance and inventory-control requirements.