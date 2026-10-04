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Saudi Arabia sets new rules for fruit and vegetable imports

Importers must secure permits at least 24 hours before shipments reach Saudi ports

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The measures are contained in a new import licensing guide approved by Minister of Commerce Dr Majid Al Qasabi and are due to take effect in 30 days.
The measures are contained in a new import licensing guide approved by Minister of Commerce Dr Majid Al Qasabi and are due to take effect in 30 days.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced new conditions for importing fruits and vegetables, including a 15-day validity period for import permits and a requirement for approval before shipments are dispatched to the kingdom.

The measures are contained in a new import licensing guide approved by Minister of Commerce Dr Majid Al Qasabi and are due to take effect in 30 days.

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Under the rules, importers must obtain an import permit at least 24 hours before a shipment reaches its port of entry. Shipments cannot be dispatched until approval has been granted.

Any consignment arriving without a valid import permit will be rejected, with the importer bearing full responsibility.

The guide requires businesses to hold a fruit and vegetable import licence issued by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, as well as a commercial registration matching the nature of their activity.

All imported products must be listed on the invoice, while applicants must complete every mandatory field when applying for an import permit.

Pesticide and quarantine requirements

Imported fruits and vegetables must be free from pesticide residues or contain residues only within limits permitted under standards adopted by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

The rules also stipulate that shipments must be free from pests included on Saudi Arabia’s agricultural quarantine lists.

Importers may submit an electronic copy of the phytosanitary certificate, provided it contains a QR code or verification link. A certificate of origin, shipping documents and a customs certificate must also accompany the application.

Applications through Nama platform

Import applications must be submitted through the Nama platform, with authorities given a maximum of seven working days to process each request.

The guide allows applicants whose requests are rejected to appeal to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture within 15 days of being notified of the decision.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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