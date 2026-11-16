GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Majid Al Futtaim, DP World plan Egypt-UAE fresh produce route

The proposed refrigerated route would link Egyptian suppliers with stores in the UAE.

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, at Mall of Egypt in Cairo.
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, at Mall of Egypt in Cairo.

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim and DP World signed a preliminary agreement to increase container shipments from Egypt to the UAE, starting with fresh fruit and vegetables. The companies will explore ways to combine shipments from Egyptian suppliers and coordinate refrigerated transport, customs clearance and distribution.

Under the proposed model, produce from Majid Al Futtaim’s Egyptian suppliers would be brought together at DP World’s temperature-controlled facilities in Sokhna. It would then be shipped from Sokhna Port to the UAE and moved under refrigeration to Jebel Ali for distribution across Majid Al Futtaim’s retail network.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The companies said the arrangement aims to reduce cargo handling, keep produce refrigerated throughout the journey and make shipments easier to track. They did not disclose a shipment target or start date.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, signed the memorandum of understanding at Mall of Egypt in Cairo.

Majid Al Futtaim already exports Egyptian goods to seven markets across the GCC and Africa, including fresh produce, dairy products and textiles. DP World has operated Sokhna Port since 2008 and opened its Sokhna Logistics Park in October 2025.

The companies aim to extend the proposed route to more product categories and regional markets after the initial focus on fresh produce.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirates Skywards and SHARE by Majid Al Futtaim have joined forces, allowing members to convert loyalty points into airline miles and vice versa.

Shop in Carrefour, earn miles for your next flight

3m read
Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in Al Ayat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026.

7 dead and 112 hurt in Egypt train collision

2m read
Majid Al Futtaim's Ahmed Galal Ismail speaking at “The Consumer of 2035” session at SIF 2026

9% of MAF transactions now involve AI agents

2m read
THAT Concept Store, the UAE-born luxury and lifestyle concept developed by Majid Al Futtaim, is closing its Mall of the Emirates store.

Dubai’s THAT Concept Store closes — but is it over?

2m read