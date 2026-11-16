Majid Al Futtaim, DP World plan Egypt-UAE fresh produce route

The proposed refrigerated route would link Egyptian suppliers with stores in the UAE.
Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim and DP World signed a preliminary agreement to increase container shipments from Egypt to the UAE, starting with fresh fruit and vegetables. The companies will explore ways to combine shipments from Egyptian suppliers and coordinate refrigerated transport, customs clearance and distribution.
Under the proposed model, produce from Majid Al Futtaim’s Egyptian suppliers would be brought together at DP World’s temperature-controlled facilities in Sokhna. It would then be shipped from Sokhna Port to the UAE and moved under refrigeration to Jebel Ali for distribution across Majid Al Futtaim’s retail network.
The companies said the arrangement aims to reduce cargo handling, keep produce refrigerated throughout the journey and make shipments easier to track. They did not disclose a shipment target or start date.
Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, signed the memorandum of understanding at Mall of Egypt in Cairo.
Majid Al Futtaim already exports Egyptian goods to seven markets across the GCC and Africa, including fresh produce, dairy products and textiles. DP World has operated Sokhna Port since 2008 and opened its Sokhna Logistics Park in October 2025.
The companies aim to extend the proposed route to more product categories and regional markets after the initial focus on fresh produce.