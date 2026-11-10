GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE shoppers can now convert shopping rewards into Emirates Skywards miles

Emirates and flydubai loyalty members can convert miles into shopping rewards, vice versa

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates Skywards and SHARE by Majid Al Futtaim have joined forces, allowing members to convert loyalty points into airline miles and vice versa.
Emirates Skywards and SHARE by Majid Al Futtaim have joined forces, allowing members to convert loyalty points into airline miles and vice versa.
Supplied

The tie-up allows members of both loyalty programmes to link their accounts and convert rewards between them through the SHARE and Skywards Everyday apps.

This means shoppers can earn SHARE points through purchases at participating Majid Al Futtaim outlets, including Carrefour, VOX Cinemas and Ski Dubai, and convert them into Skywards Miles for future travel on Emirates and flydubai.

Members can also go the other way, converting airline miles into SHARE points to spend across Majid Al Futtaim's retail, dining and entertainment network.

How conversion works

The two programmes have set different conversion rates depending on which way members choose to exchange their rewards.

Skywards members can convert five Skywards Miles into one SHARE point, while SHARE members can exchange two SHARE points for one Skywards Mile.

Conversions are available in amounts ranging from 2,000 to 150,000 points per transaction.

Customers must be members of both programmes and link their accounts through either the SHARE or Skywards Everyday app before making a conversion.

Once linked, members can transfer rewards between the two programmes within the specified transaction limits.

Where to earn

The partnership connects two large loyalty networks, giving members access to a wider range of participating brands and experiences.

SHARE has more than 16 million members across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman and Kenya. Its network spans more than 5,000 stores, brands and experiences across Majid Al Futtaim's portfolio.

Skywards Everyday connects Emirates Skywards members with hundreds of participating retail, dining and lifestyle brands across the UAE, including noon Food, Costa Coffee and BinSina Pharmacy.

The partnership also brings together everyday spending and travel rewards, allowing customers to build up points through activities beyond flying.

Darren Taylor, Senior Vice-President of SHARE Rewards and Customer Solutions at Majid Al Futtaim, said the partnership was designed around how customers spend across different aspects of their lives.

"Our customers don't think about shopping, dining, entertainment and travel as separate parts of their lives, and neither should their rewards," he said.

"A weekly Carrefour shop, a visit to VOX Cinemas or a day at Ski Dubai can now take you closer to your next Emirates or flydubai journey, while the Miles you earn through travel can unlock more of the experiences you enjoy with Majid Al Futtaim."

More travel rewards

For Emirates Skywards, the partnership expands the opportunities for members to engage with the programme beyond airline bookings.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice-President of Emirates Skywards, said the agreement would give members more flexibility in how they earn and spend their rewards.

"We are creating more opportunities for members to engage with Emirates Skywards through the brands and experiences that are part of their daily lives," he said.

"Members can now access a wider choice of rewards by seamlessly converting SHARE Points to Skywards Miles and vice versa, unlocking the benefits of two of the UAE's leading loyalty programmes."

The partnership was signed by Dr Ben Khedher and Darren Taylor, bringing together the loyalty programmes of Emirates and flydubai and Majid Al Futtaim's retail and entertainment businesses.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates GroupFlyDubaiDubaiEmirates airline

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rachel Apa

Former college athlete, 24, dies during first marathon

2m read
King Charles' former horse won the historic Melbourne Cup

Horse sold by King Charles wins Melbourne Cup thriller

3m read
Majid Al Futtaim's Ahmed Galal Ismail speaking at “The Consumer of 2035” session at SIF 2026

9% of MAF transactions now involve AI agents

2m read
THAT Concept Store, the UAE-born luxury and lifestyle concept developed by Majid Al Futtaim, is closing its Mall of the Emirates store.

Dubai’s THAT Concept Store closes — but is it over?

2m read