UAE shoppers can now convert shopping rewards into Emirates Skywards miles

Emirates and flydubai loyalty members can convert miles into shopping rewards, vice versa
Dubai: UAE residents can now turn their everyday shopping, dining and entertainment spending into airline miles, or use the miles earned from flying to pay for lifestyle rewards, following a new partnership between Emirates Skywards and SHARE by Majid Al Futtaim.
The tie-up allows members of both loyalty programmes to link their accounts and convert rewards between them through the SHARE and Skywards Everyday apps.
This means shoppers can earn SHARE points through purchases at participating Majid Al Futtaim outlets, including Carrefour, VOX Cinemas and Ski Dubai, and convert them into Skywards Miles for future travel on Emirates and flydubai.
Members can also go the other way, converting airline miles into SHARE points to spend across Majid Al Futtaim's retail, dining and entertainment network.
The two programmes have set different conversion rates depending on which way members choose to exchange their rewards.
Skywards members can convert five Skywards Miles into one SHARE point, while SHARE members can exchange two SHARE points for one Skywards Mile.
Conversions are available in amounts ranging from 2,000 to 150,000 points per transaction.
Customers must be members of both programmes and link their accounts through either the SHARE or Skywards Everyday app before making a conversion.
Once linked, members can transfer rewards between the two programmes within the specified transaction limits.
The partnership connects two large loyalty networks, giving members access to a wider range of participating brands and experiences.
SHARE has more than 16 million members across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman and Kenya. Its network spans more than 5,000 stores, brands and experiences across Majid Al Futtaim's portfolio.
Skywards Everyday connects Emirates Skywards members with hundreds of participating retail, dining and lifestyle brands across the UAE, including noon Food, Costa Coffee and BinSina Pharmacy.
The partnership also brings together everyday spending and travel rewards, allowing customers to build up points through activities beyond flying.
Darren Taylor, Senior Vice-President of SHARE Rewards and Customer Solutions at Majid Al Futtaim, said the partnership was designed around how customers spend across different aspects of their lives.
"Our customers don't think about shopping, dining, entertainment and travel as separate parts of their lives, and neither should their rewards," he said.
"A weekly Carrefour shop, a visit to VOX Cinemas or a day at Ski Dubai can now take you closer to your next Emirates or flydubai journey, while the Miles you earn through travel can unlock more of the experiences you enjoy with Majid Al Futtaim."
For Emirates Skywards, the partnership expands the opportunities for members to engage with the programme beyond airline bookings.
Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice-President of Emirates Skywards, said the agreement would give members more flexibility in how they earn and spend their rewards.
"We are creating more opportunities for members to engage with Emirates Skywards through the brands and experiences that are part of their daily lives," he said.
"Members can now access a wider choice of rewards by seamlessly converting SHARE Points to Skywards Miles and vice versa, unlocking the benefits of two of the UAE's leading loyalty programmes."
The partnership was signed by Dr Ben Khedher and Darren Taylor, bringing together the loyalty programmes of Emirates and flydubai and Majid Al Futtaim's retail and entertainment businesses.