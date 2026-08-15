From upgrades and concerts to hotels and train tickets, Skywards Miles can go further
Dubai: If you are an Emirates Skywards member, your Miles can do much more than simply reduce the cost of your next flight.
Skywards Miles are the reward currency earned by members when they fly with Emirates, flydubai and partner airlines, as well as through a network of banks, hotels, car rental companies and lifestyle partners.
They can be used for flights and upgrades, but also for train tickets, sporting events, concerts, holidays and other experiences.
Here are some of the main ways Emirates passengers can spend their Skywards Miles.
One of the simplest ways to use Miles is to book a Classic Reward flight.
Members can use Miles to book flights to any Emirates or flydubai destination and in any class, starting from 5,000 Miles.
You can use Miles to cover the full cost of the ticket, excluding taxes, with a choice of Saver and Flex Plus fares. Both one-way and return reward bookings are available.
You can also use your Miles to book a reward flight for friends or family members. The booking process is the same as booking for yourself.
You do not necessarily need enough Miles to pay for an entire flight.
With Cash+Miles, members can combine cash and Skywards Miles to reduce the cost of an Emirates or flydubai ticket.
The relevant amount is deducted from the fare when you make the payment.
Members can also use Cash+Miles for certain other flight-related products and services, including Emirates lounge access, excess baggage on Emirates and flydubai, paid seat selection on Emirates and flydubai, and meals and insurance on flydubai.
For travellers who would rather make an existing booking more comfortable, Skywards Miles can be used for upgrades.
Members can upgrade:
Economy to Premium Economy
Economy to Business Class
Premium Economy to Business Class
Business Class to First Class
Upgrades start from 7,020 Skywards Miles.
There is also flexibility around when you upgrade. Members can request an upgrade at check-in or even on board, subject to availability.
The fare you originally purchased affects whether you can upgrade and how many Miles you need.
Special fares are not eligible for upgrades. Saver fares can only be upgraded during online check-in between 48 and six hours before departure, while Flex and Flex+ fares can be upgraded online up to six hours before departure, subject to availability.
Skywards Miles are not limited to air travel.
Members can use them for live events and experiences, including tickets for sporting events and concerts.
The programme, Skywards Exclusives, also offers access to exclusive invitations and other experiences.
Skywards Miles can also be used towards Emirates Holidays, while members can earn more Miles through hotel stays.
The Skywards Miles Mall includes hotel groups and booking platforms where members can earn Miles when booking stays.
These include Jumeirah, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Atlantis The Palm Dubai, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, Rixos Hotels, Rotana Hotels and Resorts, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, Pullman Hotels & Resorts, Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts, Ibis Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, 25hours Hotels, All Accor, Booking.com and The Bicester Collection.
For example, Rocco Forte Hotels offers 24 Miles for every Dh50 spent, while JA Resorts & Hotels offers 24 Miles per Dh50 spent. Cobone offers four Miles for every Dh50 spent on eligible discounted UAE staycations.
Skywards Miles can also be used beyond air travel, including train tickets in Europe.
The programme has expanded the ways members can use their Miles as part of its wider range of travel and lifestyle rewards.
Members can use their Miles to access tickets to global sporting and cultural events, giving frequent flyers another option when they do not want to use their points on a flight.
You do not have to be on an Emirates aircraft to keep building your Miles balance.
Use partner credit cards: Emirates has partnerships with banks including Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, HSBC, Dubai Islamic Bank, ADIB, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, American Express, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Liv., Mashreq Vantage and Qashio. The number of Miles earned varies according to the bank and card.
Stay at partner hotels: Members can earn Miles through participating hotel groups and booking platforms.
Rent a car: Miles can be earned through CarTrawler, Avis & Budget, Europcar, Hertz and Sixt, with the amount varying by company.
Shop: Members can earn Miles at destinations including the Emirates Official Store, Dubai Mall, The Bicester Collection and Dubai Duty Free.
Gold and Platinum members shopping at Dubai Mall and The Bicester Collection can also receive complimentary access to their lounge services.
Fly with partner airlines: Skywards members can earn Miles when flying with a range of other airlines, including Air Canada, Qantas, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, United Airlines, South African Airways, TAP Portugal, Malaysia Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Bangkok Airways, Condor, Copa Airlines and Aegean Airlines, among others.
The number of Miles earned varies by airline and can range from 1.25 to 2 Skywards Miles per mile flown.
Skywards Miles have an expiry date, but there is some flexibility.
Miles must be redeemed before they expire, but you can use them to book a reward ticket that is valid for up to 12 months. This means you can redeem the Miles before they expire even if your actual trip takes place later.
If Miles in your account are due to expire within the next three months, you can also pay to extend their validity for another 12 months beyond their original expiry date.