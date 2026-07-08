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Emirates Skywards puts 5 million Miles up for grabs for Dubai shoppers

500 winners will each receive 10,000 Skywards Miles during Dubai Summer Surprises

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Emirates Skywards puts 5 million Miles up for grabs for Dubai shoppers

Dubai: Emirates Skywards has launched a 5 million Miles giveaway for Dubai Summer Surprises 2026, giving members the chance to win 10,000 Skywards Miles when they spend Dh200 or more through eligible retail, dining and online shopping partners.

The promotion runs until August 30, 2026, and covers purchases made with participating Skywards Everyday partners or through Skywards Miles Mall UAE. Each qualifying transaction worth Dh200 gives members one raffle entry, allowing frequent shoppers to increase their chances throughout the campaign period.

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500 winners to receive 10,000 Miles each

A total of 500 winners will be selected under the promotion. Emirates Skywards said 250 winners will be chosen from eligible Skywards Everyday transactions, while another 250 winners will be selected from eligible Skywards Miles Mall purchases.

Each winner will receive 10,000 Skywards Miles, which can be used across Emirates Skywards’ network of flight, retail, hospitality and lifestyle rewards.

More rewards during DSS

Dubai Summer Surprises is running for 60 days until August 30, with retail offers, family activities, entertainment, dining experiences and citywide events.

Skywards members can also earn Miles when shopping at Dubai Mall, with rewards of up to 1 Skywards Mile for every $1 spent, depending on membership tier. Members can also take part in weekly challenges on the Skywards Everyday app for additional reward opportunities during the festival.

Bonus Miles on hotels, cars and travel

Emirates Skywards members can also earn 50% bonus Miles across selected travel partners during the summer campaign.

The offer covers hotel stays with partners including Emirates Skywards Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG Hotels and Resorts and Jumeirah. It also applies to car rentals with Hertz, Avis, Budget, Europcar, Sixt and CarTrawler, along with partner airlines including United Airlines, Air Canada, Aegean Airlines and Japan Airlines.

Members can also earn 50% bonus Miles on Emirates Holidays packages. Travel must be completed by August 31, 2026, with members able to earn up to 10,000 bonus Miles per partner. Registration is required, and bonus Miles will be credited within 60 days after the offer period ends.

Everyday spending earns Miles

Skywards Everyday allows members to earn Miles automatically on daily spending across hundreds of UAE partners. Members can add up to five Visa or Mastercard cards to the app and earn Miles across shopping, dining, beauty, wellness, leisure, pharmacy and grocery categories.

Members earn 1 Mile for every Dh3 spent with most partners, while grocery and pharmacy purchases earn 1 Mile for every Dh5 spent. Participating brands include Careem, Costa Coffee, MMI, BinSina Pharmacy, Al Jaber Optical, The Body Shop and NARS.

Skywards Miles Mall is Emirates Skywards’ online shopping platform, allowing members to earn and spend Miles across categories including food, fashion, beauty, electronics, wellness, grocery, utilities, travel and entertainment. Partner brands include Amazon UAE, Deliveroo, Ounass, iHerb, Bloomingdale’s, Net-A-Porter and Bath & Body Works.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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