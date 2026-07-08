Members can also earn 50% bonus Miles on Emirates Holidays packages. Travel must be completed by August 31, 2026, with members able to earn up to 10,000 bonus Miles per partner. Registration is required, and bonus Miles will be credited within 60 days after the offer period ends.

Skywards members can also earn Miles when shopping at Dubai Mall, with rewards of up to 1 Skywards Mile for every $1 spent, depending on membership tier. Members can also take part in weekly challenges on the Skywards Everyday app for additional reward opportunities during the festival.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.