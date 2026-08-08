Katseye faces second member hiatus as Sophia Laforteza steps away

Her mental health, wellbeing must be prioritised; Katseye will continue with four members
Dubai: Katseye member Sophia Laforteza is temporarily stepping away from the global girl group to focus on her mental health and wellbeing, marking the second time in less than six months that a member has taken a break from the group.
Laforteza will not participate in upcoming promotional activities, according to a statement from Hybe x Geffen Records.
The label noted that Laforteza has been receiving support and has consulted medical professionals, who advised her to take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care.
“While Sophia herself is eager to perform alongside her members, the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority,” stated Hybe x Geffen Records.
The label has assured that it would continue to monitor her progress and support her recovery. Her condition will be reassessed in September, with a further update expected to be shared with fans at that time.
Laforteza has also addressed fans, saying the decision to step away was difficult. The singer shared that she loves performing and sharing moments with fans, but has realised that she needs to prioritise her health.
“Health has to come first,” said Laforteza.
She has bared that taking care of her mind and body now was important if she wanted to continue doing what she loves for the long term.
Moreover, she has thanked fans for their patience, understanding, and support, and said she would work hard to recover properly and return stronger.
Laforteza's announcement has followed Manon Bannerman's temporary hiatus from Katseye. In February, the label has announced that Bannerman would step away from the group to focus on her health and wellbeing.
Bannerman has not returned to Katseye, although the label has mentioned that the door will always be open for her.
With both members currently away, Katseye will continue as a four-member group.
Katseye has been formed in 2023 with six members. The group has developed a global following with songs including “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” and was nominated for two Grammy Awards last year.
Despite the latest changes to its line-up, Laforteza has urged fans to continue supporting the group while she takes time away.
She has encouraged their fans, also known as “Eyekons,” to “be kind” and continue giving Katseye their love and support as the group fulfils its commitments.
For now, Laforteza said she would remain a fan alongside the Eyekons while she focuses on her recovery, signing off with a message that she hopes to see them again soon.