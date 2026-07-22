Katrina Kaif fan page with 70K followers shuts down over actress’ silence on India’s student protests: Reports

Online debate erupts as Katrina Kaif’s quiet on student protests costs her a fan page
Dubai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a fan page dedicated to the actress reportedly shut down, citing disappointment over her silence on the ongoing student protests in India.
According to ETimes, the fan page, which had amassed more than 70,000 followers, announced that it was closing after its administrator questioned Kaif's decision not to publicly comment on the demonstrations.
The page reportedly shared an emotional farewell note, saying the admin had been a fan of the actress since childhood but no longer felt comfortable continuing to support her because of what they perceived as her silence on an issue affecting students.
The controversy comes amid widespread protests led by the youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which emerged following allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET medical entrance examination. Protesters have demanded greater accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstrations intensified this week after clashes with police during a march towards Parliament, drawing support from several public figures and opposition leaders.
As reported by ETimes, the fan page's decision sparked divided reactions online. While some social media users argued that influential celebrities should use their platforms to speak on issues affecting young people, others defended Kaif, saying actors are under no obligation to comment on every political or social development.
The debate also reflects a broader conversation around celebrity activism in India, with several actors choosing to voice support for the student movement while others have remained silent.
At the time of writing, Katrina Kaif had not publicly responded to either the criticism or the fan page's decision, according to the ETimes report.
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