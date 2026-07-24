Sporting greats back students demanding action over cheating claims
Several of India's biggest sporting names have thrown their weight behind the student protests, with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra joining a growing list of athletes in urging fairness, accountability and meaningful reforms in the education system.
Legends including Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Kaif, Mirabai Chanu, Vinesh Phogat and Manu Bhaker have now joined the chorus.
Tendulkar took to X to recall a lesson from his late father, a professor, writing: "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."
"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society that prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he wrote.
The cricket icon added that India's youth are "full of dreams and energy" and stressed that parents, teachers, schools, administrators and society at large have a shared responsibility to build a culture where "hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged and merit wins."
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra echoed those sentiments, saying education should rise above politics.
"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," he posted on X.
"The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths. I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come."
Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu also backed the protesters, telling reporters in Glasgow on Thursday that they were "doing a good job."
"There are many good things happening in the country, and there are also some unfortunate developments. When we see or hear about such incidents, we do not feel good and naturally wonder why they are happening. I have heard about what is happening in Delhi, including the student protests. I feel that they are doing a good job," she said.
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh appealed for dialogue, writing on Instagram: "To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India... Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future."
Former opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed concern while urging patience and faith in institutions.
"It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience," he wrote.
Mohammad Kaif struck a more emotional note, saying: "As a father it pains me to see students being roughed up by police for protesting over flaws in education. Kids getting beaten with lathis on the streets of Delhi should stop. I hope a solution comes up very soon."
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat condemned the violence at the protest site, saying images from Jantar Mantar had deeply disturbed her.
"When the students of the country were on the streets for their future, their rights and their dreams, they had to face not respect but fear and violence," she wrote, urging protesters to remain peaceful despite any attempts to derail the movement. "Your greatest strength is your patience, your discipline and your peaceful struggle. Do not step back. History is turning once again."
Among the earliest athletes to speak out was Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker, who said the issue transcended politics.
"At this point, it's about the lives and future of our nation. I am a student and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges, they are fundamental rights. The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential and their futures should have been protected," she said.