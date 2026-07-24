"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society that prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he wrote.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh appealed for dialogue, writing on Instagram: "To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India... Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future."

"There are many good things happening in the country, and there are also some unfortunate developments. When we see or hear about such incidents, we do not feel good and naturally wonder why they are happening. I have heard about what is happening in Delhi, including the student protests. I feel that they are doing a good job," she said.

"The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths. I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come."

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," he posted on X.

"At this point, it's about the lives and future of our nation. I am a student and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges, they are fundamental rights. The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential and their futures should have been protected," she said.

"When the students of the country were on the streets for their future, their rights and their dreams, they had to face not respect but fear and violence," she wrote, urging protesters to remain peaceful despite any attempts to derail the movement. "Your greatest strength is your patience, your discipline and your peaceful struggle. Do not step back. History is turning once again."

Mohammad Kaif struck a more emotional note, saying: "As a father it pains me to see students being roughed up by police for protesting over flaws in education. Kids getting beaten with lathis on the streets of Delhi should stop. I hope a solution comes up very soon."

"It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience," he wrote.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.