'The last few days have broken my heart': From Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan, every Bollywood star backing the student protests

Shabana Azmi, who marched alongside Prakash Raj, addressed the media directly at the site. "All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution," she said. "Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation." When asked why more celebrities hadn't shown up, she pushed back sharply: "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the march. You don't worry about the absence of industrialists, all the businessmen."