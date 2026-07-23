Mumbai NEET protesters recreate Haaland’s Viking Row as calls for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation grow

Many commented the Norwegian striker as well, hoping he would respond
A video of protesters performing the Viking row celebration during a demonstration in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, with several users tagging footballer Erling Haaland and urging him to watch the clip.
The video, shared by user yehabizerhaina, shows protesters performing the celebration as others around him watch and cheer. The gesture, associated with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, prompted comments including: “Erling, you have to see this man.” The striker is known for being 'chronically online' and responding to memes involving him.
The video has emerged as protests continue in several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination process.
Students and activists, along with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading the demonstrations, have been demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other concerns surrounding the examination process. They have also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The demonstrations have drawn increased attention following the police lathi charge during the Chalo Sansad March at Jantar Mantar. The action triggered widespread outrage and criticism from several public figures.
The protest took place days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.
The response to the demonstrations has also raised questions over the perceived silence of sections of Bollywood, particularly following the police action. Several actors and public figures, however, have expressed support for the protesters.
Naseeruddin Shah is among those to have voiced support for the demonstrations. Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Genelia Deshmukh, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and Ayush Sharma have also spoken out in support.
As the protests continue, the Mumbai video has drawn a separate wave of attention online, with social media users focusing on the protester’s energetic Viking row and calling on Haaland to watch the viral clip.