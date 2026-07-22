‘Tear gas triggered asthma attack’: Shabana Azmi, 75, reveals health scare at Cockroach Janta Party protest

“I have never belonged to a political party and never will. I believe that puts the fetters on you as the party’s truth becomes your truth. I came to Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the students who have been on a hunger strike for over 20 days and whose health is now failing. What they are demanding is not sinister or evil. Students are asking for educational reforms to safeguard their future and an overhaul of the education system. Demanding that an allocation of 6 percent of the GDP for education is urgently required. Listen to them, give them an ear, and give them hope. Unka hausla badhaiye isse crush karne ki koshish mat kijiye (boost their hope, don’t crush it).”