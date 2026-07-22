‘Tear gas triggered asthma attack’: Shabana Azmi, 75, reveals health scare at Cockroach Janta Party protest

Despite the health scare, Shabana Azmi returned to meet students
Shabana Azmi’s protest took a worrying turn in Delhi when the veteran actor suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas.
The 75-year-old actor, who had joined the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest by Cockroach Janta Party supporters on Monday, revealed that she began feeling unwell during the demonstration. She was later escorted to a nearby building, where she used her inhaler and recovered before returning to the protest site.
The actor was in Delhi to stand in solidarity with students demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and calling for reforms in the education system.
Speaking to Subhash K Jha for Indian Express, Shabana opened up about the dizzy spell she experienced at Jantar Mantar after tear gas was used during the protest.
“I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them.”
Despite the health scare, Shabana returned to meet students who had allegedly been lathicharged during the demonstration.
The actor also stressed that her participation was not about backing any particular political party or leader.
“I have never belonged to a political party and never will. I believe that puts the fetters on you as the party’s truth becomes your truth. I came to Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the students who have been on a hunger strike for over 20 days and whose health is now failing. What they are demanding is not sinister or evil. Students are asking for educational reforms to safeguard their future and an overhaul of the education system. Demanding that an allocation of 6 percent of the GDP for education is urgently required. Listen to them, give them an ear, and give them hope. Unka hausla badhaiye isse crush karne ki koshish mat kijiye (boost their hope, don’t crush it).”
Shabana also revealed that she and her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue.
The couple asked the government to “initiate a dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk”. According to Shabana, they waited for several days for a response before deciding to join the protest.
Shabana was among the few Bollywood personalities to join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march in Delhi on Monday.
The protestors were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while also calling for education reforms and accountability over alleged examination irregularities.
Speaking to PTI while marching in Delhi, Shabana pushed back against questions about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities at the protest.
"You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialists, all the businessmen. When you ask these questions, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter."
The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike.