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Shabana Azmi feels dizzy at CJP Delhi protests, helped to security cabin amid march

Shabana Azmi’s health deteriorated during the gathering

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The march was led by CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke and Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The march was led by CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke and Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Shabana Azmi was among the Bollywood names who joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march on Monday, and the 75-year-old actor was seen right in the thick of the action.

From travelling in a truck with fellow protesters to crossing barricades, Azmi shared glimpses of her participation on social media. But amid the crowds at the student-led protest, the veteran actor reportedly felt dizzy and was later helped to a security cabin for assistance.

Shabana Azmi feels unwell at protest

A video shared by the Instagram page The Tubelight shows Azmi being escorted towards a security guard’s room after she reportedly felt unwell while attending the protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the CJP movement.

According to reports from the protest site, Azmi’s health deteriorated during the gathering. Volunteers and security personnel helped her to a room where she could rest and receive immediate assistance. In the video, volunteers can also be seen fanning her face as she sat amid the crowded protest site.

The actor had earlier shared a photo of herself travelling in a truck alongside actor Prakash Raj. In her caption, Azmi expressed relief after the government agreed to hold talks with CJP leaders.

"In the truck . The govt has asked to have a dialogue finally. It is a peaceful @protest Jantar Mantar for educational reforms," she wrote.

In another video, Azmi was seen crossing a barricade with help from protesters. "I have reached here. Seeing the energy and so many people here gives you courage," she said. She captioned the post, "Yahan itni taydad mein jama huye sabhi sathiyon ko naman."

Shabana Azmi on the CJP protest

Speaking to PTI Videos during the march, Azmi said the protesters were committed to keeping the demonstration peaceful.

"We are here to hold a peaceful protest. This is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us the path of non-violence. We have no intention of resorting to violence," the 75-year-old veteran said.

Azmi was also asked about the limited presence of Bollywood celebrities at the movement. She urged people to focus on the cause rather than the celebrity attendance.

"You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don't worry about the absence of industrialist and all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter," she said.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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