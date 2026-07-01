Vijaya Mehta dies at 91: Theatre legend, and filmmaker, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi lead emotional tributes

Mehta was also considered a mentor to generation of actors
Indian theatre and cinema have lost one of their most respected creative voices. Vijaya Mehta, the veteran actor, filmmaker, and influential figure in Marathi theatre, died on Tuesday at the age of 91.
Mehta was among the early members of the Mumbai-based theatre collective Rangayan, founded alongside prominent names such as Vijay Tendulkar, Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande. The group became closely associated with the rise of experimental Marathi theatre in the 1960s, and Mehta’s work helped define that movement.
Mehta went on to direct several noted Marathi plays, including Ek Shoonya Bajirao and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha. Many of her stage works were later adapted for screen and television, with credits including Smriti Chitre (1982), Shakuntalam (1986), Haveli Bulund Thi (1987), Hamidabai Ki Kothi (1988), and the television series Lifeline (1991).
As an actor, she received national recognition for her performance as Damayanti Rane in Govind Nihalani’s Party (1984), winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. She made her film debut with Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug (1981), produced by Shashi Kapoor, and later stepped away from mainstream acting. Her final film appearance came in Amol Palekar’s Quest (2006), part of his trilogy exploring human relationships.
Following news of her passing, tributes were shared across the film and theatre industry. Anupam Kher, who worked with her on both films, posted a video on X, writing: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being (tear-eyed emojis),”
He added, “I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is. In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour, and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again,” Kher added.
“She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity. Thank you, Vijaya Bai, for your generosity, your affection, your guidance, and for reminding so many of us that acting is not about performing… it is about understanding life. You will always remain present in the countless actors, directors and students whose lives you touched,” he concluded.
Actor Shabana Azmi also paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “When you talk of artists that don’t just perform, they redefine an art form. #Vijaya Mehta is the first name that comes to mind. A visionary who transformed Indian theatre with curiosity and fearless creativity, she inspired generations of actors, directors, and theatre lovers. Her work wasn’t merely about the stage; it was about truth, humanity, and the limitless power of storytelling,” wrote the actor.