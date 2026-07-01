Vijaya Mehta dies at 91: Theatre legend, and filmmaker, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi lead emotional tributes

“She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity. Thank you, Vijaya Bai, for your generosity, your affection, your guidance, and for reminding so many of us that acting is not about performing… it is about understanding life. You will always remain present in the countless actors, directors and students whose lives you touched,” he concluded.