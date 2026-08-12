Mohanlal said he was saddened by Sharma’s plight and would send his team to help
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has promised to help veteran actor-producer Mohan Sharma, who is currently living in an old-age home amid financial and health difficulties.
Speaking in a recent interview with Amrita News, Mohanlal said he was deeply saddened after learning about Sharma’s circumstances. He also recalled his long association with Sharma, who produced several films in which Mohanlal acted.
Mohanlal said they had worked together on films including Nellu and Chattakari. He also remembered Sharma as the producer of successful films such as Ivide Thudangunnu.
“I have acted in movies produced by him. I contacted him, and someone from our team is going to meet him. We will do whatever is needed for him,” Mohanlal said, according to reports of the interview.
The superstar also stressed that helping someone does not always have to be made public, noting that many people quietly support those in need.
Sharma, who has worked in more than 170 films, has been facing financial difficulties alongside mounting medical expenses. He has previously spoken about undergoing major leg surgery and spending around Rs35,000 a month on medicines. His financial struggles eventually led him to move into an old-age home.
The veteran actor-producer has also received financial assistance from superstar Rajinikanth, who reportedly gave him Rs1 lakh after Sharma’s appeal for help. Recent reports said Sharma is currently living in an old-age home in Gummidipoondi, Chennai.
Mohanlal’s decision to reach out has once again highlighted the difficult circumstances faced by ageing artistes, some of whom struggle financially after spending decades in the film industry.
Mohanlal’s international shows
Mohanlal is currently on an international live-show schedule. After his Sydney performance was postponed because his Australian visa was not approved in time, he travelled to New Zealand, where he performed at The Trusts Arena in Auckland on August 9.
The Auckland show, Vaigittendha Parupadi – Onam Mega Show 2026, featured Mohanlal alongside playback singer K.S. Chithra, musician Stephen Devassy, actor and singer Manoj K. Jayan and other performers.
Mohanlal, who has spent more than five decades in the film industry and travelled extensively for international shows, described the Australian visa issue as an unprecedented experience for him. He said this was the first time he had faced such a situation during his many overseas performances.
Taking responsibility for the setback, the actor apologised to his Australian fans and suggested that there may have been an error in the visa process. He expressed hope that the Sydney show would be rescheduled and that he would return to Australia with the same team.