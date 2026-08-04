Perhaps that is why this latest controversy should prompt us to ask a far bigger question than whether one politician crossed the line. Why have we become so comfortable with a political culture that repeatedly treats women as collateral damage? Why do we continue to reduce accomplished women to somebody's wife, somebody's girlfriend or somebody's rumoured partner whenever it suits the narrative of the day? And why do we shrug our shoulders every time another woman is pulled into a fight between powerful men and told, implicitly, that this is simply the price of being associated with influence?