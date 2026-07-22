Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted in Vrindavan on spiritual visit

The visit marks another spiritual pilgrimage for the couple, who have made several trips to Vrindavan over the years. Their previous visit came after Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history by winning the IPL 2026 title, securing back-to-back championships. During that trip, Virat and Anushka also visited Premanand Maharaj at the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, with photographs of the couple receiving his blessings widely shared online.