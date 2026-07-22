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Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted in Vrindavan on spiritual visit

Several clips showed the couple arriving at the ashram amid tight security

Last updated:
Jai Rai
1 MIN READ
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Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted in Vrindavan on spiritual visit

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, have long been known for their deep spiritual beliefs. The couple is often seen visiting religious destinations during breaks from their professional commitments, and on Wednesday they once again travelled to Vrindavan to seek the blessings of revered spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.

Virat and Anushka were spotted walking barefoot to the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, with videos of their visit quickly going viral on social media. Several clips showed the couple arriving at the ashram amid tight security, while both chose to keep a low profile by wearing face masks.

For the visit, Anushka wore a simple white salwar suit, while Virat opted for a casual shirt and trousers. Accompanied by members of their team, the couple made their way through the ashram premises before seeking blessings from Premanand Maharaj.

The visit marks another spiritual pilgrimage for the couple, who have made several trips to Vrindavan over the years. Their previous visit came after Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history by winning the IPL 2026 title, securing back-to-back championships. During that trip, Virat and Anushka also visited Premanand Maharaj at the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, with photographs of the couple receiving his blessings widely shared online.

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bollywoodcricketVirat Kohli

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