Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy another luxury apartment in Mumbai

The luxurious sea-facing apartment in Versova is estimated to cost around Rs180 million
Buying luxury properties is nothing new for power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The Indian cricket star and Bollywood actress have further expanded their real estate portfolio in Mumbai by purchasing a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova.
According to property registration documents, Kohli and Anushka have bought a 2,644-square-foot apartment in the premium Godrej Skyshore residential project for around Rs180 million.
The apartment is located in Andheri West, on one of the higher floors of the upscale Versova development. The property comes with three designated parking spaces, along with an additional exclusive area of 316 square feet.
The transaction was officially registered on July 21. The couple reportedly paid Rs30,000 in registration fees and Rs10 million in stamp duty.
Based on the transaction value and the apartment’s carpet area, the property was purchased at approximately Rs69,159 per square foot, highlighting the strong demand for luxury residences in Mumbai’s western suburbs.
Reports suggest that even Bollywood actress Tabu had also purchased a 2,153-square-foot apartment in the same Godrej Skyshore project for Rs100 million.
The latest acquisition is not the first luxury property purchased by Kohli and Anushka. Over the years, the celebrity couple has invested in several high-value properties across different cities, with their real estate portfolio including some of India’s most sought-after residential destinations.
Apart from their properties in Mumbai, Kohli owns a sprawling 10,000-square-foot home in Gurugram’s prestigious DLF Phase 1. The property, which reportedly features a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym and several other premium amenities, is estimated to be worth around Rs800 million.
The couple also owns more than five acres of land in Zirad village near Awas Beach in Alibaug, which they reportedly purchased for approximately Rs380 million.
Kohli and Anushka have made significant investments in Alibaug as well. In 2022, they reportedly bought an eight-acre property for around Rs190 million, where they later built a luxurious villa featuring a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a custom-designed kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a landscaped garden, covered parking and staff quarters.