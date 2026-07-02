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Akshay Kumar sells four Mumbai flats in a month for Rs 20 crore, earns Rs 7 crore profit

The actor has now sold two more high-end homes in Mulund West,

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Akshay Kumar sells four Mumbai flats in a month for Rs 20 crore, earns Rs 7 crore profit

Akshay Kumar seems to be having a very profitable clean-out phase in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market.

Just weeks after offloading two apartments in Borivali, the actor has now sold two more high-end homes in Mulund West, collectively fetching Rs 12.38 crore, according to property registration records accessed by CRE Matrix, as quoted by Indian Express.

Two apartments, one tower, Rs 12.38 crore deal

The latest transactions were registered on June 30, 2026, and involve two units located on the 18th floor of Tower B at Oberoi Enigma on LBS Road.

Each apartment comes with a carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and was sold for Rs 6.19 crore apiece. Together, the deals add up to ₹12.38 crore.

Both transactions also included stamp duty payments of ₹37.14 lakh each totalling Rs 74.28 lakh and each apartment carries three dedicated car parking spaces.

Bought in 2017, sold for a solid profit

Akshay had originally purchased both apartments in October 2017 from Oberoi Constructions for a combined Rs 9 crore.

With the latest sale, the actor has made a profit of over ₹3.3 crore on the investment, a neat return from a long-term hold in Mumbai’s premium property market.

Not his first Mumbai real estate exit this year

In June 2026, Akshay also made headlines after selling two apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali East.

One unit, spanning 1,101 sq ft, was sold for Rs 5.75 crore, while a smaller 252 sq ft apartment fetched Rs 1.35 crore. Both deals were registered on June 2, 2026.

A pattern of steady exits from Oberoi projects

Property records show that Akshay had acquired these Borivali units from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd back in November 2017.

The larger apartment was bought for Rs 3 crore, while the smaller one cost around Rs 67.6 lakh — putting the total purchase value at approximately Rs 3.68 crore.

That means the recent sale nearly doubled his investment, delivering close to a 100% gain.

Another profitable flip in 2025

This isn’t even the first time he’s cashed out from the same project.

In March 2025, the actor sold another apartment in Oberoi Sky City — a 1,073 sq ft unit — for ₹4.35 crore. He had originally bought it in 2017 for ₹2.37 crore, again making a strong profit on the deal.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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