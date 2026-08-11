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Saudi Arabia bans syringe-style cosmetic products from 2027

SFDA sets new packaging and labelling rules for cosmetics sold in ampoules and vials

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Cosmetics sold in ampoules and vials will still be permitted, but their inner and outer packaging must carry clear warnings in both Arabic and English stating that the product is for external cosmetic use only and must not be injected.
Cosmetics sold in ampoules and vials will still be permitted, but their inner and outer packaging must carry clear warnings in both Arabic and English stating that the product is for external cosmetic use only and must not be injected.
Supplied

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has banned cosmetic products for external use from being sold in syringe-style packaging from January 1, 2027, as part of new measures aimed at preventing cosmetics from being mistaken for injectable pharmaceutical products.

In a circular to cosmetic manufacturers and importers, the SFDA said it had identified products intended for external use being marketed in packaging resembling pharmaceutical forms, including syringes, ampoules and vials.

Under the new rules, cosmetics packaged in syringes will be prohibited from circulation.

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Cosmetics sold in ampoules and vials will still be permitted, but their inner and outer packaging must carry clear warnings in both Arabic and English stating that the product is for external cosmetic use only and must not be injected.

Labels must also warn users to avoid contact with the eyes and exercise caution when opening the product.

The SFDA also prohibited advertising, promotional or marketing materials that state or suggest that such products can be administered by injection or through any other device that penetrates the skin.

Manufacturers, importers and other establishments have been given until December 31, 2026, to withdraw products covered by the circular from the market or make the necessary changes to bring them into compliance with the new requirements.

The authority said legal action would be taken against products and establishments that fail to comply after the deadline. The measures will take effect from January 1, 2027, after the grace period expires.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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