SFDA sets new packaging and labelling rules for cosmetics sold in ampoules and vials
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has banned cosmetic products for external use from being sold in syringe-style packaging from January 1, 2027, as part of new measures aimed at preventing cosmetics from being mistaken for injectable pharmaceutical products.
In a circular to cosmetic manufacturers and importers, the SFDA said it had identified products intended for external use being marketed in packaging resembling pharmaceutical forms, including syringes, ampoules and vials.
Under the new rules, cosmetics packaged in syringes will be prohibited from circulation.
Cosmetics sold in ampoules and vials will still be permitted, but their inner and outer packaging must carry clear warnings in both Arabic and English stating that the product is for external cosmetic use only and must not be injected.
Labels must also warn users to avoid contact with the eyes and exercise caution when opening the product.
The SFDA also prohibited advertising, promotional or marketing materials that state or suggest that such products can be administered by injection or through any other device that penetrates the skin.
Manufacturers, importers and other establishments have been given until December 31, 2026, to withdraw products covered by the circular from the market or make the necessary changes to bring them into compliance with the new requirements.
The authority said legal action would be taken against products and establishments that fail to comply after the deadline. The measures will take effect from January 1, 2027, after the grace period expires.