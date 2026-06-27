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Saudi Arabia suspends healthcare practitioner's licence over exosome injection promotion

Ministry says practitioner promoted injections contrary to approved product guidance

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The practitioner appeared in widely circulated online content promoting the use of exosome injections.
The practitioner appeared in widely circulated online content promoting the use of exosome injections.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has launched legal proceedings against a healthcare practitioner who promoted injectable exosome products on social media in violation of approved regulatory guidelines, suspending the practitioner's licence as part of disciplinary measures.

The ministry said the practitioner appeared in widely circulated online content promoting the use of exosome injections in a manner inconsistent with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority's approved product guidance and usage instructions.

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It said the practitioner also made claims about the product's safety based on personal experience, contrary to regulatory requirements and professional ethics.

According to the ministry, the violations included promoting the product for unapproved use, making claims about its safety and effectiveness based on personal and anecdotal experiences, criticising fellow healthcare professionals, and publishing information that could influence public health decisions without presenting complete scientific evidence on the product's risks, limitations and approved use.

The ministry said it had taken the necessary legal action, including suspending the practitioner's licence under the Health Professions Practice Law.

It stressed that personal experiences do not constitute recognised scientific evidence for establishing the safety or effectiveness of healthcare products, adding that any medical research involving humans must comply with approved scientific, ethical and regulatory standards and obtain the necessary authorisations from the relevant authorities.

The ministry also urged the public to report health-related violations through its 937 call centre, saying it would continue monitoring health content shared on social media in coordination with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties to protect public safety and uphold professional standards.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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