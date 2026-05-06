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Saudi Arabia jails expat for six months over illegal abortion drug promotion

Convicted of violating Practising Healthcare Professions law

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health
SPA

A Saudi court has sentenced an expatriate to six months in prison and imposed a fine of SR100,000 for practising a health profession without a licence and promoting an unauthorised abortion drug, the Ministry of Health said.

The man was convicted of violating the Law of Practising Healthcare Professions and its executive regulations after being arrested in coordination with relevant authorities in the Riyadh region.

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Authorities said he had been promoting the sale of a medically controlled drug used in abortion procedures without proper authorisation.

The arrest was made during an inspection campaign as part of ongoing efforts to monitor compliance with health regulations and safeguard public safety, the ministry said.

It added that legal measures were taken against the violator following his apprehension.

The ministry said it would continue its monitoring campaigns to detect violations and ensure adherence to approved health standards across the kingdom.

It also urged the public to report suspected violations through its unified call centre number 937, stressing the importance of community cooperation in protecting public health and ensuring the safety of healthcare services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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