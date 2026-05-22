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6 Saudi German Hospital board members quit after regulator fines

Saudi German Health says board exits took effect immediately after CMA-linked convictions

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Saudi German Health said six board and audit committee members have resigned with immediate effect following final regulatory decisions by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority over financial reporting violations linked to the company’s 2018-2021 statements.
Saudi German Health said six board and audit committee members have resigned with immediate effect following final regulatory decisions by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority over financial reporting violations linked to the company’s 2018-2021 statements.
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Dubai: Six board and audit committee members at Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Health) have resigned with immediate effect, Gulf News can reveal.

The revelation comes a day after Saudi Arabia’s market regulator announced final decisions convicting 11 individuals over financial statement manipulation at the company between 2018 and 2021.

In a filing on Tadawul, Saudi German Health said the resignations were submitted on May 21, 2026, and took effect the same day.

Those stepping down are:

  • Sobhi Abduljalil Ibrahim Batterjee, Chairman of the Board

  • Makarem Sobhi Abduljalil Batterjee, Vice Chairman

  • Amr Mohammed Khalid Khashoggi, Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee

  • Mohammed Mustafa Mohammed Omar bin Siddiq, Board Member and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

  • Sultan Sobhi Abduljalil Batterjee, Board Member

  • Ahmed Mohammed Khalid Al-Dahlawi, Audit Committee Member

The resignations follow a final ruling by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Appeal Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes, which found 11 individuals guilty of violating the Capital Market Law and Market Conduct Regulations.

According to the CMA, the violations related to the manipulation of Saudi German Health’s financial statements from 2018 to 2021, including the recognition of SAR 358 million in revenues despite what regulators said was a low likelihood of collection.

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The CMA said this created a “false and misleading impression” about the company’s book value and resulted in inaccurate financial statements during the affected period.

The regulator imposed fines totalling around SAR 18 million on the 11 individuals, with several also banned from working in CMA-supervised entities for periods ranging from six months to one year.

Several of those convicted are among the directors and audit committee members who have now resigned.

Saudi German Health said the resignations would have no material financial impact on the company or its financial position and that it would begin procedures to elect new board members.

The company also said its normal business operations would continue.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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