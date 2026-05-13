The vaccine protects against infections during mass gatherings
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said all personnel participating in the 2026 Hajj season must receive the meningococcal vaccine before starting work, as authorities step up preventive measures ahead of the annual pilgrimage.
Health Ministry spokesman Abdulaziz Abdulbaqi said the requirement was introduced under directives from the Supreme Hajj Committee to limit the spread of infectious diseases in crowded areas and protect both workers and pilgrims.
He said the vaccine protects against serious infections that can spread rapidly during mass gatherings and helps reduce transmission among workers and pilgrims. The approved vaccine remains valid for five years, meaning those vaccinated within that period would not need another dose.
Abdulbaqi said vaccination was a prerequisite for obtaining a Hajj work permit and urged workers to receive the dose at least 10 days before starting duties to ensure maximum protection. He also encouraged workers to complete other recommended vaccinations, including seasonal influenza and updated COVID-19 booster shots.
The ministry said healthcare providers across security, military and university institutions had been authorised to administer vaccinations directly at workplaces to improve access and strengthen health preparedness during the pilgrimage season.