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Saudi Arabia mandates meningococcal vaccine for all Hajj workers

The vaccine protects against infections during mass gatherings

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Meningococcal vaccine protects against serious infections that can spread rapidly during mass gatherings and helps reduce transmission among workers and pilgrims. File photo
Meningococcal vaccine protects against serious infections that can spread rapidly during mass gatherings and helps reduce transmission among workers and pilgrims. File photo
AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said all personnel participating in the 2026 Hajj season must receive the meningococcal vaccine before starting work, as authorities step up preventive measures ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Health Ministry spokesman Abdulaziz Abdulbaqi said the requirement was introduced under directives from the Supreme Hajj Committee to limit the spread of infectious diseases in crowded areas and protect both workers and pilgrims.

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He said the vaccine protects against serious infections that can spread rapidly during mass gatherings and helps reduce transmission among workers and pilgrims. The approved vaccine remains valid for five years, meaning those vaccinated within that period would not need another dose.

Abdulbaqi said vaccination was a prerequisite for obtaining a Hajj work permit and urged workers to receive the dose at least 10 days before starting duties to ensure maximum protection. He also encouraged workers to complete other recommended vaccinations, including seasonal influenza and updated COVID-19 booster shots.

The ministry said healthcare providers across security, military and university institutions had been authorised to administer vaccinations directly at workplaces to improve access and strengthen health preparedness during the pilgrimage season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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