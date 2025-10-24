UAE announces health requirements for hajj season 1447H / 2026

The Authority explained that the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have issued a set of health requirements and immunization mandates for those arriving to perform Hajj or seasonal work in the Hajj areas for the 1447H / 2026 season. These requirements include submitting a declaration confirming that the pilgrim is free from diseases that prevent them from meeting the minimum physical capacity needed to perform the rituals. These include organ failure, neurological or psychological disorders affecting cognition, advanced dementia, pregnancy during the last trimester, and active infectious diseases such as pulmonary tuberculosis, hemorrhagic fevers, or active cancers under chemotherapy or similar treatments.