UAE announces health requirements for hajj season 1447H / 2026

Mandatory vaccinations: meningococcal and seasonal influenza
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat has reaffirmed that the safety and wellbeing of pilgrims from the United Arab Emirates remain a top national priority for the UAE leadership. The Authority emphasized the importance of all pilgrims adhering to the health, awareness, and guidance instructions issued by relevant authorities to ensure that rituals are performed in a safe and healthy environment.
The Authority explained that the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have issued a set of health requirements and immunization mandates for those arriving to perform Hajj or seasonal work in the Hajj areas for the 1447H / 2026 season. These requirements include submitting a declaration confirming that the pilgrim is free from diseases that prevent them from meeting the minimum physical capacity needed to perform the rituals. These include organ failure, neurological or psychological disorders affecting cognition, advanced dementia, pregnancy during the last trimester, and active infectious diseases such as pulmonary tuberculosis, hemorrhagic fevers, or active cancers under chemotherapy or similar treatments.
For the upcoming 2026 Hajj season, pilgrims from the UAE are required to receive the meningococcal vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine well in advance of their pilgrimage. They are also encouraged to complete any other recommended vaccinations for protection against infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and others as advised based on individual health conditions.
The General Authority stated that, based on medical examinations and screening results, it will coordinate with national health authorities to review and verify each pilgrim’s medical condition to ensure full compliance with approved health standards, safeguarding their wellbeing and enabling the performance of rituals in a safe and healthy environment.
The Authority concluded by urging all pilgrims to fully comply with health and safety guidelines issued by relevant authorities in both the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ensuring the safety of all and facilitating a smooth and tranquil pilgrimage experience.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat revealed that approximately 72,000 applications were received through its smart app and official website by the end of the registration period on October 9, 2025, for the Hajj season 1447H / 2026.
The Authority has begun the screening and preliminary approval process for applicants, ensuring compliance with the required conditions. The selection process will follow Cabinet Resolution No. (32) of 2018 concerning the Hajj and Umrah system. The UAE’s official quota for the upcoming Hajj season has been set at 6,228 pilgrims, as allocated by the authorities overseeing Hajj affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Authority noted that applicants who receive preliminary approval will be contacted via their registered phone numbers. Those who receive approval messages must adhere to the scheduled timelines to complete all required procedures, ensuring timely issuance of Hajj permits.
The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating and finalizing all matters related to UAE pilgrims well in advance of the season, providing ample time for both pilgrims and service providers to prepare, submit feedback, and meet all requirements in accordance with approved standards and agreements.
Separately, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) published a detailed guide titled “Healthy Hajj”, emphasizing that Hajj is both a spiritual and physical journey requiring a balance between faith, health, and endurance. The Ministry highlighted key tips for maintaining wellbeing and preventing heat-related and physical stress during the pilgrimage, particularly given the large crowds and high temperatures.
Consult your doctor before traveling to ensure your health condition is stable.
Bring a sufficient supply of prescribed medications after medical consultation.
Carry a detailed medical report listing your conditions, medications, and dosages.
Receive all required vaccinations at least 15 days before travel for optimal protection.
Maintain physical fitness at least three weeks before travel.
Follow a healthy diet to boost your immune system.
Pack a medical kit containing hand sanitizers, wound disinfectants, bandages, masks, pain and fever relievers, and creams for burns or skin irritation.
Keep a water bottle (preferably insulated or copper) and a light-colored umbrella for sun protection.
Ensure your personal hygiene kit includes towels, toothbrush, toothpaste, and other essentials.
Many pilgrims suffer from heat exhaustion or sunstroke due to long hours of walking or standing under intense heat.
Symptoms include:
Headache
Dizziness or faintness
Dry or flushed skin
Muscle weakness
Nausea and vomiting
Rapid heartbeat
Difficulty breathing or swallowing
Loss of consciousness
Prevention tips:
Avoid direct sunlight whenever possible
Use light-colored umbrellas
Drink plenty of water and fluids
Rest in shaded or air-conditioned areas
Get sufficient sleep and rest
Do not rush the rituals to avoid exhaustion
Pilgrims should prepare a first aid kit before the Day of Sacrifice (Yawm Al-Nahr) for any medical emergencies. The kit should include:
Cold and flu medicine
Wound disinfectants, fever reducers, and painkillers
Headache and muscle cramp medication
Digestive and stomach medicine
Vitamin C tablets
Ointments for insect bites, wounds, and sunburns
Allergy medicine
Face masks
Medical adhesive tape
Thermometer, blood pressure monitor, and glucose meter
