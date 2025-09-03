Registration in UAE for 2026 Hajj season to start on September 24

Online applications available until October 9 as part of early preparations
Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced on Wednesday that registration for pilgrims planning to perform Hajj next season will open on September 24, 2025.
Applications must be submitted online through the authority’s official website or smart app, with registration running until October 9. Officials said the early start is part of preparations to improve efficiency and streamline services for pilgrims.
The authority urged Emirati citizens who have not previously performed the pilgrimage to apply during the designated period, underscoring efforts to ensure fair access and smooth procedures for first-time pilgrims
