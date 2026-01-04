How to file a complaint with Sanadak, the UAE’s official ombudsman for insurance disputes
Dubai: If you believe your insurance claim has been rejected unfairly or you have been treated improperly by an insurance provider, you can file a formal complaint through Sanadak, the UAE’s official financial and insurance ombudsman service. The platform allows consumers to resolve disputes without going to court.
Here's when you can file a complaint, who is eligible, and how to submit your complaint step by step.
Sanadak is the UAE’s independent Financial and Insurance Ombudsman Unit, established by the Central Bank of the UAE to resolve disputes between consumers and licensed financial institutions, including insurance companies.
The service offers a free, quick and accessible alternative to legal proceedings and is designed to protect consumer rights while strengthening trust in the financial system. Sanadak handles complaints related to banks, insurance providers and other regulated financial services.
Before starting the process, it is important to check whether your case meets Sanadak’s eligibility criteria. You can file a complaint if it involves:
Failure by a licensed financial institution or insurance company to provide a service or product due to discrimination based on family status, socio-economic background, gender or membership of a minority group
Alleged financial loss or harm caused by deceptive, misleading, fraudulent or unfair conduct by, or on behalf of, an insurance company or licensed financial institution
To be eligible to submit a complaint through Sanadak, you must ensure that:
You have already raised the complaint directly with the insurance company
You have waited 30 calendar days after lodging the complaint with the company
There is no ongoing court case related to the same complaint
The issue falls within the regulatory authority of the Central Bank of the UAE
The dispute has not already been resolved between you and the insurance provider
If any of these conditions are not met, Sanadak may reject your complaint application.
Follow these steps to submit your complaint through Sanadak:
Visit sanadak.gov.ae and click ‘Submit a complaint’ from the top menu
Select ‘Submit a complaint related to an insurance company’
Complete the eligibility form, which includes questions based on Sanadak’s criteria
Once all requirements are confirmed, select who you are complaining against - a licensed financial institution or an insurance company
Sign in using your UAE Pass
Indicate whether you already have a Sanadak account
If you do not have an account, click ‘Sign up’ - your personal details will be auto-filled using UAE Pass
Select ‘Log a complaint’
Read and accept the consent form and terms and conditions
You will then be asked to provide full details of the dispute, including the response you received from the insurance company.
Once your complaint is submitted, the Sanadak team will review the information and investigate the issue by communicating directly with the insurance provider. You will receive updates on the status of your complaint during the process.
How to follow up on your Sanadak complaint
You can track or follow up on your complaint by:
Calling the hotline: 800 SANADAK (800 72 623 25)
Emailing: info@sanadak.gov.ae
