UAE expands Dh320 health insurance to 380 providers for private workers

The expanded scheme covers chronic care, emergencies and telemedicine nationwide
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced a significant expansion in the number of healthcare providers offering the UAE’s basic health insurance package for private sector workers and domestic helpers, raising the total to 380 providers nationwide, up from 100 previously.
The ministry said the providers participating in the basic package deliver a wide range of services, including treatment for chronic illnesses with no waiting period, emergency care, ambulance and transport services, and telemedicine. Beneficiaries are also entitled to free medical consultations and laboratory tests.
MOHRE confirmed that the annual cost of the basic health insurance package remains at Dh320, noting it is one of the most affordable schemes of its kind. The same benefits and preferential rates are available to dependants of insured workers, further extending coverage to families.
The insurance policy is valid for 2 years, and the ministry notes that the fee for the second year can be refunded if the work permit is cancelled during the first year. The scheme is part of a framework aimed at improving the quality of life and enhancing job stability across the private sector.
Officials said the package eases the financial burden on employers by offering comprehensive coverage at a fraction of the cost of direct medical treatment, while also strengthening the UAE’s labour market competitiveness by reinforcing health and social protection standards.
The basic health insurance package was launched to provide affordable, inclusive coverage for private-sector workers and domestic helpers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, in line with a Cabinet decision to extend nationwide health insurance coverage from January 1, 2025.
Under the scheme, in-patient treatment requires a 20% co-payment, capped at Dh500 per visit and Dh1,000 annually, after which insurance providers cover treatment costs in full. Outpatient services carry a 25% co-payment, capped at Dh100 per visit, with no co-payment for follow-up visits for the same condition within 7 days. For medication, beneficiaries contribute 30%, up to Dh1,500 per year.
Employers are required to purchase the insurance policy as a mandatory condition for issuing or renewing residency permits, with coverage arranged through approved insurance networks. The full cost of the policy is borne by employers in the private sector, including sponsors of domestic workers.
The ministry said it completed an impact assessment of the new insurance package in December, reviewing customer feedback and implementation outcomes to ensure the system aligns with labour market needs. It has opened a public consultation process to gather suggestions for further improvements, underscoring its focus on enhancing healthcare quality and access for workers across the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox